Critics Slam Season 2 of ‘All’s Fair’ Starring Kim Kardashian: ‘Worst TV Series of the 21st Century’

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All’s Fair is getting another brutal reception from critics, with its second season attracting a fresh wave of savage reviews.

The Ryan Murphy-created series starring Kim Kardashian returned to Hulu on Wednesday, November 4, with its first three episodes, and reviewers wasted little time delivering their verdicts.

The Telegraph branded the show “unspeakably atrocious,” describing it as the “worst TV series of the 21st century” — and the criticism didn’t stop there.

“Even when graded on the Ryan Murphy curve, All’s Fair was an impressively terrible series of television when it first debuted, and it remains so in Season 2,” Ready Steady Cut wrote.

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However, not every critic was entirely dismissive of the show’s return: The Guardian‘s Lucy Mangan suggested the series had made a modest improvement since its debut, even if that wasn’t necessarily a compliment.

“Squint hard enough and it has slightly improved since its zero-star debut,” she wrote. “At some point you realise that you are having fun, instead of, like last time, holding your jaw off the ground and wondering how television could be this bad.”

Mangan added that the drama had started moving into “so bad it’s good” territory.

The series follows a group of female divorce lawyers and boasts an ensemble cast including Kardashian, 46, Glenn Close, Sarah Paulson, Naomi Watts and Niecy Nash-Betts.

Despite its critical reception, All’s Fair became Hulu’s most-watched scripted series debut in three years following its first-season premiere, earning a swift renewal.

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Kardashian has made it clear that she isn’t losing sleep over what critics think.

“I think history has proven that controversy can create success,” she told Variety at the All’s Fair season 2 premiere on Monday, November 2. “But I think it just shows that you could make something just for the watchers and for the fans to enjoy themselves. It doesn’t have to be critically acclaimed.”

Paulson, 51, echoed that sentiment, saying, “Not everything has to be an opportunity for some awards celebration.”

Kardashian poked fun at the show’s reputation from the beginning.

In November 2025, she promoted the series’ first season on Instagram, sarcastically writing amid criticism, “Have you tuned in to the most critically acclaimed show of the year!?!?!? All’s Fair streaming now on @hulu and @disneyplus.”

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