Chrishell Stause ‘Can’t Understand’ Why Cruel ‘Selling Sunset’ Cast Is ‘Piling on’ Amid G Flip Split

Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

Chrishell Stause won’t forget who showed her kindness in the wake of her shocking split from partner G Flip and who used it as an opportunity to hurt her, a source tells Star.

“Chrishell is totally heartbroken,” reveals the source. “She’s still in love with G-Flip and thought things were totally fine. She did not see this coming at all, which makes it that much more painful.”

Worse still, “she’s now got all these people she used to work with taking shots at her and basically saying this must have been her fault because she’s so awful,” says the source. “She honestly can’t understand this sort of cruelty.”

Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

On October 27, sources close to the Selling Sunset cast told TMZ that Stause, 45, has a “mean side” and that they weren’t surprised by her split from G Flip, 33. Meanwhile, Bre Tiesi — who has butted heads with Stause on the Netflix show — also told Page Six, “I do find it interesting that people love to just throw rocks at glass houses, and now they can live in their shattered home.”

Stause, who left the Netflix reality show in 2025, “knows she’s had her share of conflicts with a lot of these people, but she says there’s no way that justifies the way they’re piling on her now,” says Star‘s source.

There was, however, one person who reached out in support.

Her former boss and ex-boyfriend Jason Oppenheim left a touching comment on Stause’s emotional break-up post. “You’re both beautiful people and sometimes things just don’t work out, but it certainly doesn’t mean anyone failed,” he wrote.

“That means a lot to her,” says the source. “But it doesn’t cancel out what the others have done.”

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