Jennifer Lopez Gives Brett Goldstein a Ben Affleck-Style Makeover: ‘She’s Still Carrying a Torch’

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Jennifer Lopez is raising eyebrows among her friend group by giving new man Brett Goldstein a very Ben Affleck-esque makeover, a source tells Star.

“When she looks in the mirror, she sees every little detail and how it could be improved and she tends to do the same thing with the men she dates,” reveals the source. “She’s not mean about it, she just helps them to look their best, and there’s no denying her men always get a glow-up when they start dating her.”

And her former Office Romance costar, 46, is no different.

“She’s picking his clothes, advising him on how to style his hair and his beard, even his trademark eyebrows have gotten way less bushy since they got together,” the source notes. “The funny thing is, her idea of his best look is getting closer and closer to Ben’s. She’s choosing all the same styles she likes on Ben. Even the way she’s got him grooming his beard is the way she likes Ben’s beard.”

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As Star previously reported, despite being the one to file for divorce, Lopez, 57, still hoped that she and Affleck, 54, might be able to work things out following their shock 2024 split, but the Oscar-winning actor-director wanted a clean break.

“Brett’s happily taking all her advice,” says the source, but as far as J. Lo’s friends are concerned, “she’s still carrying a torch for Ben and giving Brett this makeover certainly isn’t convincing anyone she’s put that marriage behind her.”

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