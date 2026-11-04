Machine Gun Kelly Using Dakota Johnson Romance to Make Ex-Fiancee Megan Fox Jealous

Mega (3)

Machine Gun Kelly isn’t helping his relationship with ex-fiancée Megan Fox by bragging how much happier he is with girlfriend Dakota Johnson, a source tells Star.

“Almost right up until he met Dakota, he was trying to get Megan back,” blabs the source. “She turned him down over and over and that definitely hurt his ego, which is why he’s trying so hard now to rub it in her face that he’s moved on.”

MGK (real name Colson Baker) and Fox, 40, ended their on-off relationship in December 2024 shortly before they welcomed their first child together, daughter Saga, 19 months.

“The ridiculous part is that Megan is glad that he’s moved on,” the source reveals. “She does not want to get back together with him, not now, and not ever. One of her biggest frustrations with him is how immature he can be, and he’s only proving her point by trying to make her jealous.”

Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

And yet, the “My Ex’s Best Friend” singer, 36, is “still constantly trying to get a reaction out of” Fox, says Star‘s source, “which is so awkward” for the Fifty Shades of Grey star, 37.

“He might think he’s complimenting [Dakota] when he talks about how much better she is for him than Megan was, but it does not land that way at all,” the source admits. “Dakota likes him, but this petty drama is a turn-off, so if he wants to hang on to her, he needs to get it together and let this bad blood with Megan go.”

Read More From Star