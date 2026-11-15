Stanwood has some very sweet kittens waiting at The NOAH Center for homes of their own. If you’re looking for a young, active cat, these little ones would love to meet you.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Shelter: N.O.A.H. Pet Adoption & Spay/Neuter Center

Location: 31300 Brandstrom Rd., Stanwood, WA 98292

31300 Brandstrom Rd., Stanwood, WA 98292 Phone: (360) 629-7055

Email: adopt@thenoahcenter.org

About Bran:

Bran is a kitten full of energy and a real zest for life. He’s still learning good manners, so he’ll do best with a family ready for an active, sometimes mischievous youngster. The shelter notes he may do well adopted with another kitten his age so he always has a playmate.

👉 Meet Bran and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Cream/Ivory

Cream/Ivory Shelter: N.O.A.H. Pet Adoption & Spay/Neuter Center

Location: 31300 Brandstrom Rd., Stanwood, WA 98292

31300 Brandstrom Rd., Stanwood, WA 98292 Phone: (360) 629-7055

Email: adopt@thenoahcenter.org

About Cider:

Cider is another high-energy kitten who loves to play and explore. He’s still figuring out what good behavior looks like, so he needs a home that understands busy kittens. The shelter suggests he may do better with another kitten his age to wrestle and romp with.

👉 Meet Cider and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Cream/Ivory

Cream/Ivory Shelter: N.O.A.H. Pet Adoption & Spay/Neuter Center

Location: 31300 Brandstrom Rd., Stanwood, WA 98292

31300 Brandstrom Rd., Stanwood, WA 98292 Phone: (360) 629-7055

Email: adopt@thenoahcenter.org

About Pumpkin:

Pumpkin is a lively kitten with lots of pep. Like his buddies, he’s still learning the rules and will need patient guidance and plenty of playtime. He may also do best with another kitten friend to keep him busy and happy.

👉 Meet Pumpkin and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly Cream/Ivory

Mostly Cream/Ivory Status at shelter: New arrival, surgery TBD (ask shelter for details)

New arrival, surgery TBD (ask shelter for details) Shelter: N.O.A.H. Pet Adoption & Spay/Neuter Center

Location: 31300 Brandstrom Rd., Stanwood, WA 98292

31300 Brandstrom Rd., Stanwood, WA 98292 Phone: (360) 629-7055

Email: adopt@thenoahcenter.org

About Jorge:

Jorge is a new arrival at the shelter and still has lots of kitten energy. He’ll need a home that can give him time to decompress and adjust at his own pace, along with positive playtime. The NOAH team asks that you speak with an Adoptions Matchmaker to learn more about his needs and surgery status.

👉 Meet Jorge and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange/Red

Orange/Red Status at shelter: New arrival, surgery TBD (ask shelter for details)

New arrival, surgery TBD (ask shelter for details) Shelter: N.O.A.H. Pet Adoption & Spay/Neuter Center

Location: 31300 Brandstrom Rd., Stanwood, WA 98292

31300 Brandstrom Rd., Stanwood, WA 98292 Phone: (360) 629-7055

Email: adopt@thenoahcenter.org

About Maximo:

Maximo is a young, “really cool dude,” as the shelter describes him. He’s still a kitten and will need time to settle in and figure things out in a new home. The NOAH Center recommends chatting with an Adoptions Matchmaker to see if he’s a good fit for your family and to confirm his surgery status.

👉 Meet Maximo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If one of these kittens sounds like your new best friend, reach out to The N.O.A.H. Pet Adoption & Spay/Neuter Center at (360) 629-7055 or visit during open hours to meet them in person.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.