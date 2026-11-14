📢 Thanking Stanislaus County farmers and soil leaders

As Thanksgiving gets closer, East Stanislaus Resource Conservation District is pausing to thank the farmers and producers across Stanislaus County who grow our food and care for the land.

They’re giving a special shout-out to three local growers — Darrell Cordova, Christine Gemperle, and Andy Su — who spoke on a farmer panel at the Stacking Regenerative Practices Field Day in October at the SOILS Education Center.

These growers shared real-world experience about:

How they started using regenerative practices on working farms

on working farms Ways to manage risk while making changes

while making changes Why it helps to add new practices step by step, based on each farm’s goals and resources

Their stories are helping other local growers make informed decisions and strengthen agriculture in our region.

The district closes with a simple message: thank you to every producer working the land here in Stanislaus County — they’re proud to support you.