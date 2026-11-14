📢 Local habitat restoration team shares thanks

The East Stanislaus Resource Conservation District Restoration Department is publicly thanking the many people and groups who helped with their native habitat projects this year.

They highlight partners like Cramer Fish Sciences, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, California State Parks, Valley Eco, and others. With this support, they’ve been able to grow and harvest native seed and restore habitat that helps pollinators and juvenile salmon.

They also thank ESRCD staff, interns, and volunteers who put in hands-on work at these sites. According to the department, much of what they’ve achieved would not have been possible without this help, and they’re excited to keep working together in the future.

This post is a general thank-you message and does not include any new event, signup, or call for volunteers.