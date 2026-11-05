🔬 Stanford, CA Science & Research Jobs – Multiple Lab Roles Open

Stanford’s research scene is buzzing right now, with new projects in clinical studies, gene editing, and core lab science. If you like being close to cutting‑edge discoveries, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Stanford University

Stanford University Location: Stanford, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support clinical studies by scheduling participants, handling consent forms, collecting samples, and managing study paperwork. Good fit if you have a 2-year degree + 1 year experience, want patient contact, and are open to learning skills like phlebotomy and EKG.

Employer: Stanford University School of Medicine (Dept. of Pathology)

(Dept. of Pathology) Location: Stanford, CA

Type: Full-time, onsite

Salary: Not listed

Join Dr. Le Cong’s lab working on CRISPR, single-cell genomics, and AI/ML to study immune and stem cells for next‑gen therapies. Ideal if you have a BS + 2 years or a Master’s, strong wet-lab skills (tissue culture, sequencing, animal work), and want to grow at the frontier of biotech and AI‑driven research.

Employer: Stanford University

Stanford University Location: Stanford, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on bench role where you plan and run experiments, analyze data, and help keep the lab running smoothly. Great entry point if you have a Bachelor’s in a life science, solid lab classes or experience, and want to build a strong research foundation.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—Stanford labs often have related openings and room to grow.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.