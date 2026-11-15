Stamford is busy and deliveries are booming, so seasonal driving work is popping up all over town. If you like staying active and being on the road, these UPS roles are worth a look.

Employer: UPS

UPS Location: Stamford, CT

Type: Temporary / Seasonal

Pay: $23.00/hour + $0.76 per mile reimbursement

Drive your own 4-door car or light truck to deliver packages around Stamford and nearby areas. This is a physically active, fast-paced role with weekly pay, flexible day-to-day scheduling (Mon–Sat, including some holidays), and no prior experience required as long as you have a valid license, eligible vehicle, and can lift up to 70 lbs.

If this looks good, apply soon—seasonal spots tend to fill fast once the rush hits.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.