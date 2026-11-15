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Stamford
💻 Stamford CT IT Roles with Multiple $100K+ Openings
5 days ago
Stamford’s tech scene is buzzing right now, especially in AI, cloud, and data. If you’ve got consulting or engineering chops, there are several six-figure roles worth a look.
Guidewire AI Engineer Consultant, Senior Associate – PwC
- Employer: PwC
- Location: Stamford, CT
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $77,000 – $202,000 + bonus
Design and customize Guidewire apps with AI features for insurance clients. Great fit if you have 3+ years experience and hands-on work with BillingCenter/ClaimCenter/PolicyCenter and integrations.
Lead QA Engineer – Gartner
- Employer: Gartner
- Location: Stamford, CT (hybrid, also hiring near Irving, TX)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $86,000 – $118,000 + bonus
Lead manual and automation testing for B2B/B2C products using Selenium, REST API, Appium. Ideal if you have 7+ years in QA, cloud SaaS testing, and experience on AI initiatives.
Data Platform Delivery & Operations – Supervising Associate – EY
- Employer: EY
- Location: Stamford, CT (multi-city role)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary (Stamford band): $87,200 – $163,000
Hands-on role supporting Azure Databricks / Microsoft Fabric data platforms and AI solutions. Good for 2–5 years data engineering pros who like owning pipelines, production support, and issue resolution.
ServiceNow ESM Manager (HRSD) – Tech Consulting – EY
- Employer: EY
- Location: Stamford, CT (open location)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $142,600 – $261,500 (up to $297,200 in select markets)
Lead ServiceNow HRSD transformations, including AI-enabled HR experiences (Now Assist, EmployeeWorks, Employee Slate). Best for Big 4–style consultants with 4–6+ years ServiceNow HRSD and leadership experience.
Full Stack Developer Senior Consultant, Functional Transformation – Deloitte
- Employer: Deloitte
- Location: Stamford, CT
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $110,700 – $218,300
Lead architecture and build full stack commerce platforms on major clouds with CI/CD, REST/GraphQL, and modern front ends (React/Vue/Next). Great if you have 5+ years enterprise full stack and cloud experience.
Consultant II, Backend Software Engineering – Tax Transformation – Deloitte
- Employer: Deloitte
- Location: Stamford, CT
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $134,500 – $265,100
Blend .NET backend engineering with Databricks/Spark/Python/SQL data work for tax platforms. A fit if you have 6+ years in data/analytics engineering and 3+ years Databricks.
Insurance Tech Senior Manager (Guidewire) – Deloitte
- Employer: Deloitte
- Location: Stamford, CT
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $180,200 – $355,100
Own large Guidewire programs (PolicyCenter/BillingCenter/ClaimCenter) and cloud migrations. Targeted at leaders with 8+ years Guidewire and multiple full lifecycle deployments.
Associate Forward Deployed Engineer II – Palantir – Deloitte
- Employer: Deloitte
- Location: Stamford, CT
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $110,700 – $218,300
Forward-deployed role building GenAI solutions on Palantir (Foundry/AIP/Maven). Good for early-career engineers with 1+ year production GenAI + Palantir experience and strong coding skills.
Integrated Manufacturing Ops Architect Manager – Deloitte
- Employer: Deloitte
- Location: Stamford, CT
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $141,200 – $278,300
Architect iMOM solutions for refining/chemicals, tying together MES, SCADA, LIMS, PLM, ERP. Best for folks with 10+ years in refining/chemicals manufacturing systems and IT/OT integration.
Cyber Senior Consultant – AI SOC – Deloitte
- Employer: Deloitte
- Location: Stamford, CT
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $105,400 – $207,800
Design and implement AI-enabled SOC capabilities across SIEM, SOAR, XDR, and automation. Ideal if you have 6+ years in security operations/engineering and solid Python scripting.
Applied AI Health Data System Engineer – Senior Manager – PwC
- Employer: PwC
- Location: Stamford, CT
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $124,000 – $280,000
Lead healthcare AI & GenAI solutions using Azure/AWS/GCP, Databricks/Snowflake, and clinical data. A match for senior leaders with 12+ years in health data science/health IT and 6–7+ years at a health system.
Supply Chain ALM Software Engineer Manager – Deloitte
- Employer: Deloitte
- Location: Stamford, CT
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $141,200 – $278,300
Redesign software/ALM/CI-CD lifecycles with AI agents for requirements, testing, and change control. Great for 8+ year engineering leaders with deep ALM/DevOps and AI-in-engineering interest.
Hands-on Solution & Graph/Ontology Architect – Senior Manager (TMT) – EY
- Employer: EY
- Location: Stamford, CT (open location)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary (Stamford band): $144,000 – $329,100
Senior role building knowledge graphs (Stardog/Neo4j), GraphRAG, ontologies (RDF/OWL) and multi-agent GenAI architectures. Best for 12+ year veterans in data/AI architecture who still like to code.
Oracle Cloud EPM Implementation – Senior Manager – PwC
- Employer: PwC
- Location: Stamford, CT
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $124,000 – $280,000
Lead Oracle EPM projects (planning, budgeting, forecasting, consolidation, reporting) across tools like FCCS, ePBCS, ARCS, EDMCS, EPCM, Narrative Reporting. A fit if you have 7+ years Oracle finance consulting.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—Stamford’s IT roles tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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