Stamford’s tech scene is buzzing right now, especially in AI, cloud, and data. If you’ve got consulting or engineering chops, there are several six-figure roles worth a look.

Employer: PwC

PwC Location: Stamford, CT

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $77,000 – $202,000 + bonus

Design and customize Guidewire apps with AI features for insurance clients. Great fit if you have 3+ years experience and hands-on work with BillingCenter/ClaimCenter/PolicyCenter and integrations.

Employer: Gartner

Gartner Location: Stamford, CT (hybrid, also hiring near Irving, TX)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $86,000 – $118,000 + bonus

Lead manual and automation testing for B2B/B2C products using Selenium, REST API, Appium. Ideal if you have 7+ years in QA, cloud SaaS testing, and experience on AI initiatives.

Employer: EY

EY Location: Stamford, CT (multi-city role)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary (Stamford band): $87,200 – $163,000

Hands-on role supporting Azure Databricks / Microsoft Fabric data platforms and AI solutions. Good for 2–5 years data engineering pros who like owning pipelines, production support, and issue resolution.

Employer: EY

EY Location: Stamford, CT (open location)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $142,600 – $261,500 (up to $297,200 in select markets)

Lead ServiceNow HRSD transformations, including AI-enabled HR experiences (Now Assist, EmployeeWorks, Employee Slate). Best for Big 4–style consultants with 4–6+ years ServiceNow HRSD and leadership experience.

Employer: Deloitte

Deloitte Location: Stamford, CT

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $110,700 – $218,300

Lead architecture and build full stack commerce platforms on major clouds with CI/CD, REST/GraphQL, and modern front ends (React/Vue/Next). Great if you have 5+ years enterprise full stack and cloud experience.

Employer: Deloitte

Deloitte Location: Stamford, CT

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $134,500 – $265,100

Blend .NET backend engineering with Databricks/Spark/Python/SQL data work for tax platforms. A fit if you have 6+ years in data/analytics engineering and 3+ years Databricks.

Employer: Deloitte

Deloitte Location: Stamford, CT

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $180,200 – $355,100

Own large Guidewire programs (PolicyCenter/BillingCenter/ClaimCenter) and cloud migrations. Targeted at leaders with 8+ years Guidewire and multiple full lifecycle deployments.

Employer: Deloitte

Deloitte Location: Stamford, CT

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $110,700 – $218,300

Forward-deployed role building GenAI solutions on Palantir (Foundry/AIP/Maven). Good for early-career engineers with 1+ year production GenAI + Palantir experience and strong coding skills.

Employer: Deloitte

Deloitte Location: Stamford, CT

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $141,200 – $278,300

Architect iMOM solutions for refining/chemicals, tying together MES, SCADA, LIMS, PLM, ERP. Best for folks with 10+ years in refining/chemicals manufacturing systems and IT/OT integration.

Employer: Deloitte

Deloitte Location: Stamford, CT

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $105,400 – $207,800

Design and implement AI-enabled SOC capabilities across SIEM, SOAR, XDR, and automation. Ideal if you have 6+ years in security operations/engineering and solid Python scripting.

Employer: PwC

PwC Location: Stamford, CT

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $124,000 – $280,000

Lead healthcare AI & GenAI solutions using Azure/AWS/GCP, Databricks/Snowflake, and clinical data. A match for senior leaders with 12+ years in health data science/health IT and 6–7+ years at a health system.

Employer: Deloitte

Deloitte Location: Stamford, CT

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $141,200 – $278,300

Redesign software/ALM/CI-CD lifecycles with AI agents for requirements, testing, and change control. Great for 8+ year engineering leaders with deep ALM/DevOps and AI-in-engineering interest.

Employer: EY

EY Location: Stamford, CT (open location)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary (Stamford band): $144,000 – $329,100

Senior role building knowledge graphs (Stardog/Neo4j), GraphRAG, ontologies (RDF/OWL) and multi-agent GenAI architectures. Best for 12+ year veterans in data/AI architecture who still like to code.

Employer: PwC

PwC Location: Stamford, CT

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $124,000 – $280,000

Lead Oracle EPM projects (planning, budgeting, forecasting, consolidation, reporting) across tools like FCCS, ePBCS, ARCS, EDMCS, EPCM, Narrative Reporting. A fit if you have 7+ years Oracle finance consulting.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—Stamford’s IT roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.