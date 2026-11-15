Stamford’s hospitality scene is buzzing, from travel planning to high‑energy entertainment venues. If you like fast-paced, people-focused work, there’s a nice mix of front- and back-of-house roles open right now.

Employer: Direct Travel

Direct Travel Location: Stamford, CT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help clients plan dream vacations, from flights and hotels to full itineraries. Best fit if you have 5+ years in leisure travel, know Apollo or Sabre, and enjoy building long-term client relationships.

Employer: RPM Raceway Stamford CT

Location: Stamford, CT

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Mix drinks in a high-energy go-kart and gaming venue with a big focus on guest fun and safety. Great if you have bartending experience, know your cocktails, and want flexible schedules, employee discounts, and a fun work vibe.

Employer: RPM Raceway Stamford CT

Location: Stamford, CT

Type: Not listed (likely part-time)

Not listed (likely part-time) Salary: Not listed

Cook menu items to spec in a fast-paced, high-volume kitchen inside an entertainment venue. Good for cooks who like flexible scheduling, growth opportunities, and a lively, team-focused environment.

Employer: RPM Raceway Stamford CT

Location: Stamford, CT

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Serve food and drinks to guests enjoying racing and games, keeping service fast, friendly, and accurate. Ideal if you like talking with people, can handle a busy floor, and want flexible hours and employee discounts.

Employer: RPM Raceway Stamford CT

Location: Stamford, CT

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Help guests gear up, load into karts, and race safely on a multi-level go-kart track. Great fit if you’re active, safety-minded, and want a fun, high-energy job with advancement potential.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—many employers are flexible for the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.