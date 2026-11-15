Stamford’s finance scene is busy right now—big firms, niche funds, and consulting giants are all hiring. If you’re in accounting, tax, or FP&A, this is a good moment to make a move.

Employer: KPMG US

KPMG US Location: Stamford, CT

Type: Full-time

Salary: See KPMG’s posted ranges by city here

See KPMG’s posted ranges by city here Work with alternative investment clients (hedge funds, PE, real estate) on multi-state SALT compliance and planning. Lead engagements, mentor staff, and grow within one of the top tax practices in the country.

Employer: Troutman Pepper Locke LLP

Location: Stamford, CT

Type: Full-time

Salary: $85,000 – $125,000 hiring range

hiring range High-visibility FP&A role at a major law firm, turning complex data into clear insights for leadership. Great fit if you enjoy modeling, dashboards, and using tools like Power BI/Tableau to tell the financial story.

Employer: EY

Location: Stamford, CT (role can sit anywhere in the US)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $147,400 – $336,800 (US range; higher NYC/CA/WA range noted in posting)

(US range; higher NYC/CA/WA range noted in posting) Lead real estate tax compliance and reporting for large financial services clients. You’ll run complex engagements, manage multi-disciplinary teams, and help clients modernize their tax operations.

Employer: Robin Judson Partners (recruiting for client)

Location: Stamford area, CT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Base $250,000+ plus bonus (no deferrals)

Senior analyst seat at a $3.5B+ distressed credit fund with a small, highly regarded team. Ideal for candidates with 8–15 years’ experience in public distressed/special situations and top-tier modeling skills.

Employer: Robert Half (for a financial services client)

(for a financial services client) Location: Stamford, CT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Hands-on accounting role focused on monthly close, reconciliations, and variance analysis in a hybrid setup. Good next step if you have 1+ year of experience and want broader exposure across departments.

Employer: Robert Half (for a healthcare organization)

(for a healthcare organization) Location: Stamford, CT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Senior-level FP&A position supporting budgeting, forecasting, and strategy in healthcare. You’ll build models, own the budget cycle, and present results directly to leadership.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Stamford, CT

Type: Full-time

Salary: $118,700 – $218,600

Consulting role focused on profitability, costing, and allocations using tools like SAP PaPM and Oracle PCM. Great if you like finance transformation, analytics, and working with AI-enabled solutions.

Employer: PwC

Location: Stamford, CT

Type: Full-time

Salary: $99,000 – $232,000

Lead SAP FI/FICO/Central Finance workstreams for large clients. You’ll manage teams, shape finance transformation projects, and help clients get real value from their SAP investments.

If one of these roles feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back—Stamford’s finance market tends to move fast and stay active.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.