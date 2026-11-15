undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Stamford Right Now
Stamford neighbors are giving away some useful free items this week. If you’re setting up a home or just need a few extras, these local offers might help.
Wooden Table with 4 Chairs
Item: Sturdy wooden table with four matching chairs
Condition: Described as sturdy; good for daily use
Use: Great as a dining or kitchen table for family meals or homework time
Location: North Stamford, Stamford, CT
Source: nextdoor.com
This is a solid set if you need a main table or an upgrade from a smaller one. The poster notes there are 4 chairs total, even though only 3 show in the photos.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Set of 2 Wooden Stools
Item: Set of two wooden stools with black metal frames
Use: Nice for extra seating in a living room, bedroom, or small apartment
Location: North Stamford, Stamford, CT
Source: nextdoor.com
These stools can work at a counter, as side seating for guests, or even as simple plant stands or bedside tables if you like a more casual look.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Teeter Inversion Table
Item: Teeter inversion table
Use: For back pain relief and stretching at home
Location: North Stamford, Stamford, CT
Source: nextdoor.com
If you’ve been curious about inversion therapy, this could be a good way to try it without spending money on new equipment. Be sure to follow all safety instructions from the manufacturer.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items in Stamford tend to go quickly, so if something here fits your needs, check the listing and message the poster soon.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.