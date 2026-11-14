Stamford’s sales and marketing scene is hot right now, especially for folks who know B2B, tech, and enterprise clients. If you’ve got experience with platforms, alliances, or content strategy, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Synchrony

Synchrony Location: Stamford, CT (hybrid / hub-based flexibility)

(hybrid / hub-based flexibility) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $110,000 – $185,000 + annual bonus

Senior marketing/strategy role turning platform strategy into real product adoption plans across industries. You’ll work across product, sales, implementation, and marketing to drive usage, fix adoption barriers, and lead cross-functional execution.

Employer: Deloitte

Deloitte Location: Stamford, CT (travel up to 50%)

(travel up to 50%) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $100,400 – $197,900 + discretionary incentive

Channel sales role focused on the ServiceNow ecosystem. You’ll build partner relationships, run joint go‑to‑market efforts, and turn co-marketing and partner activity into qualified pipeline for Deloitte.

Employer: Deloitte

Deloitte Location: Stamford, CT (travel up to 50%)

(travel up to 50%) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $171,600 – $338,300 + sales incentives

High-impact sales executive role selling Cloud, AI & Data (Snowflake) solutions, especially into Life Sciences. You’ll own a sizable pipeline, lead complex pursuits, and work closely with senior Deloitte and Snowflake leaders.

Employer: Gartner

Gartner Location: Stamford, CT, US (hybrid)

(hybrid) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $79,000 – $109,000 + bonus

Content marketing role focused on C‑level B2B audiences and SEO/AI search. You’ll turn Gartner research into digital content that ranks, gets found by executive buyers, and feeds qualified opportunities for global sales teams.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company has related roles that might be a better fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.