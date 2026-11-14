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⚖️ Stamford CT Legal & Compliance Jobs With Multiple Openings
Stamford’s legal market is busy right now, especially for folks who know contracts, finance, and compliance. Here are a few strong roles worth a closer look.
Legal Contracts Analyst (Onsite, Contract)
- Employer: Elevate Legal Talent
- Location: Stamford, CT (5 days onsite)
- Type: Contract / Temporary (2–3 months, possible extension)
- Pay: $40–$55/hour
Work on a high‑priority contract management project handling ~140 IT and market data agreements. Great fit if you have 3+ years in contract admin/management or paralegal work, strong contract review skills, and want hands‑on experience with AI‑assisted contract review and a global organization.
Associate, Marketing Compliance
- Employer: WhiteCap Workforce Solutions (for a global investment firm)
- Location: Stamford, CT
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Join a Compliance Marketing Review team supporting global marketing and business development. You’ll review presentations, client materials, research, and social media for regulatory compliance. Best for someone with 3–5+ years reviewing investment marketing materials and Series 7 & 24 licenses.
Commercial Real Estate Finance Associate
- Employer: Jobot (AmLaw firm client)
- Location: Stamford, CT (also open to NY & NJ)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $250,000–$300,000/year
AmLaw firm role with a sophisticated lender‑side real estate finance practice. You’ll handle loan docs, due diligence, and closings for complex deals (acquisition, bridge, construction, mezz, portfolio financings, and more). Ideal if you have 3–6 years of commercial real estate finance experience, preferably representing lenders.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—Stamford’s legal and compliance scene moves fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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