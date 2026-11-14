Stamford’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, from hospitals and urgent care to schools and home care. Here are several solid roles hiring now across different skill levels.

Employer: GHR Healthcare

GHR Healthcare Location: Stamford, CT / Westchester, NY

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Competitive base plus significant bonus potential and ASC revenue participation (no exact range listed)

Competitive base and (no exact range listed) Build a high-volume, outpatient orthopedic platform with modern ASCs, strong referral streams, and full operational support. Ideal if you want more control and upside than a typical hospital-employed role.

Employer: Mozaic Senior Life

Mozaic Senior Life Location: Stamford, CT

Type: Part-time and per diem (posting lists full-time category, but role is Home Care | Part Time & Per Diem )

Part-time and per diem (posting lists full-time category, but role is ) Salary: Not listed

Not listed Provide one-on-one care in clients’ homes, helping with daily tasks and safety so seniors can stay independent. Great if you want flexible hours and meaningful, relationship-based work.

Employer: Dental365

Location: 50 West Park Place, Stamford, CT 06901

Type: Full-time (30+ hours/week)

Full-time (30+ hours/week) Salary: $55–$65/hour + hygiene bonus program

Work in a modern, tech-forward practice with 1-hour appointments, quarterly bonuses, and strong benefits (health/vision, 401(k) with match, up to 3 weeks PTO, scrub allowance, and discounted dental care for family).

Employer: Hartford HealthCare Urgent Care

Location: 950 High Ridge Rd, Stamford, CT (travel to other Fairfield County sites as needed)

(travel to other Fairfield County sites as needed) Type: Per diem (listed as full-time category, but posting specifies per diem with flexible scheduling)

Per diem (listed as full-time category, but posting specifies with flexible scheduling) Salary: Not listed

Not listed Perform X-rays in a busy urgent care setting using state-of-the-art equipment, with access to tuition reimbursement, robust benefits, and career growth across a large CT network. New grads are welcome to apply.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Stamford, CT (consulting role with travel up to 50%)

(consulting role with travel up to 50%) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $122,000–$240,500/year + potential annual incentive

Lead clinical documentation improvement projects for hospitals and health systems, using your RN/MD/PA background and CCDS/CDIP to drive quality, compliance, and reimbursement. Strong fit if you want healthcare consulting and team leadership.

Employer: Hubbard Day School

Location: Stamford, CT (in person)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $85,000–$100,000/year

Serve as the school nurse for students with developmental disabilities and autism, managing complex medical needs, meds, emergencies, and health education in a small, collaborative school setting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Stamford employers are hiring across many experience levels right now.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.