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Stamford
🏥 Stamford, CT Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings & Strong Pay
13 days ago
Stamford’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, from hospitals and urgent care to schools and home care. Here are several solid roles hiring now across different skill levels.
Orthopedic Surgeon, General Ortho
- Employer: GHR Healthcare
- Location: Stamford, CT / Westchester, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive base plus significant bonus potential and ASC revenue participation (no exact range listed)
- Build a high-volume, outpatient orthopedic platform with modern ASCs, strong referral streams, and full operational support. Ideal if you want more control and upside than a typical hospital-employed role.
Home Health Aide / CNA
- Employer: Mozaic Senior Life
- Location: Stamford, CT
- Type: Part-time and per diem (posting lists full-time category, but role is Home Care | Part Time & Per Diem)
- Salary: Not listed
- Provide one-on-one care in clients’ homes, helping with daily tasks and safety so seniors can stay independent. Great if you want flexible hours and meaningful, relationship-based work.
Dental Hygienist
- Employer: Dental365
- Location: 50 West Park Place, Stamford, CT 06901
- Type: Full-time (30+ hours/week)
- Salary: $55–$65/hour + hygiene bonus program
- Work in a modern, tech-forward practice with 1-hour appointments, quarterly bonuses, and strong benefits (health/vision, 401(k) with match, up to 3 weeks PTO, scrub allowance, and discounted dental care for family).
Radiologic Technologist – Urgent Care (Per Diem)
- Employer: Hartford HealthCare Urgent Care
- Location: 950 High Ridge Rd, Stamford, CT (travel to other Fairfield County sites as needed)
- Type: Per diem (listed as full-time category, but posting specifies per diem with flexible scheduling)
- Salary: Not listed
- Perform X-rays in a busy urgent care setting using state-of-the-art equipment, with access to tuition reimbursement, robust benefits, and career growth across a large CT network. New grads are welcome to apply.
Manager – Clinical Documentation Specialist
- Employer: Deloitte
- Location: Stamford, CT (consulting role with travel up to 50%)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $122,000–$240,500/year + potential annual incentive
- Lead clinical documentation improvement projects for hospitals and health systems, using your RN/MD/PA background and CCDS/CDIP to drive quality, compliance, and reimbursement. Strong fit if you want healthcare consulting and team leadership.
School Registered Nurse (RN)
- Employer: Hubbard Day School
- Location: Stamford, CT (in person)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $85,000–$100,000/year
- Serve as the school nurse for students with developmental disabilities and autism, managing complex medical needs, meds, emergencies, and health education in a small, collaborative school setting.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Stamford employers are hiring across many experience levels right now.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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