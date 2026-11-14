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🍽️ Multiple Stamford Food & Hospitality Jobs With Solid Hourly Pay
Stamford’s food and hotel scene is busy right now, and a few spots are quietly building up their teams. If you like working with people and staying on your feet, these are worth a look.
Guest Service Agents – The Lloyd Hotel
- Employer: The Lloyd Hotel (Tapestry Collection by Hilton)
- Location: Stamford, CT (downtown)
- Type: Part-time
- Pay/Benefits: Part-time staff earn paid sick leave per CT law and company policy
Front desk role at a boutique Hilton-brand hotel, helping guests with check-in, check-out, reservations, and local tips. Good fit if you’re friendly, detail-focused, and can work 7am–3pm or 3pm–11pm, plus weekends/holidays and some overnights.
Server – Shinjuku Station Revolving Sushi Bar
- Employer: Shinjuku Station Revolving Sushi Bar
- Location: Stamford, CT
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
- Pay: $24.77 – $29.83 per hour
Serve guests at a revolving sushi bar and handle light side work. Strong hourly pay for front-of-house, and you can choose full-time or part-time with all work in person.
Room Attendant – Stamford DoubleTree
- Employer: Atrium Hospitality at Stamford DoubleTree
- Location: 1 First Stamford Place, Stamford, CT 06902
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Around $21.15/hour (final rate depends on experience, skills, and location factors)
Full-time housekeeping role: clean guest rooms and public areas, restock supplies, and help with laundry and deep cleaning. Comes with 401(k) + match, health insurance options, PTO/vacation, travel discounts, DailyPay, wellness programs, and tuition reimbursement.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—details on shifts and duties are in each posting, and you might spot a fit you didn’t expect.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.