Stamford’s food and hotel scene is busy right now, and a few spots are quietly building up their teams. If you like working with people and staying on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: The Lloyd Hotel (Tapestry Collection by Hilton)

The Lloyd Hotel (Tapestry Collection by Hilton) Location: Stamford, CT (downtown)

(downtown) Type: Part-time

Pay/Benefits: Part-time staff earn paid sick leave per CT law and company policy

Front desk role at a boutique Hilton-brand hotel, helping guests with check-in, check-out, reservations, and local tips. Good fit if you’re friendly, detail-focused, and can work 7am–3pm or 3pm–11pm, plus weekends/holidays and some overnights.

Employer: Shinjuku Station Revolving Sushi Bar

Location: Stamford, CT

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: $24.77 – $29.83 per hour

Serve guests at a revolving sushi bar and handle light side work. Strong hourly pay for front-of-house, and you can choose full-time or part-time with all work in person.

Employer: Atrium Hospitality at Stamford DoubleTree

at Stamford DoubleTree Location: 1 First Stamford Place, Stamford, CT 06902

Type: Full-time

Pay: Around $21.15/hour (final rate depends on experience, skills, and location factors)

Full-time housekeeping role: clean guest rooms and public areas, restock supplies, and help with laundry and deep cleaning. Comes with 401(k) + match, health insurance options, PTO/vacation, travel discounts, DailyPay, wellness programs, and tuition reimbursement.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—details on shifts and duties are in each posting, and you might spot a fit you didn’t expect.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.