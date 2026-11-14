Stamford’s leadership job market is hot right now, especially in finance and growing local services. Here are several executive roles where you can step in and really run things.

Employer: Green Key Resources (international financial services client)

Green Key Resources (international financial services client) Location: Stamford, CT (onsite 5 days/week , CT/NY metro)

(onsite , CT/NY metro) Type: Full-time

High-impact role working directly with the CEO on strategy, U.S. expansion, and major projects. Great fit if you have an MBA and 2–5+ years in consulting, banking, PE, or a strategic role and want true ownership, not admin work.

Employer: Fresh Coat Painters

Location: Stamford–Greenwich, CT

Type: Full-time

Pay: Base salary + uncapped commission

Run the day-to-day of a fast-growing painting business – sales, estimates, crews, and budgets. Ideal if you’re a lead painter or field manager ready to move into management with flexible hours, high autonomy, PTO, company car/mileage, and big income upside.

Employer: General Reinsurance AG (Gen Re)

Location: Stamford, CT (hybrid, 2 days/week in office )

(hybrid, ) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $217,000 – $350,000 base + benefits and potential bonus

Senior finance leader role for Gen Re’s North American reinsurance operations, covering P&C and Life/Health. You’ll own financial reporting, controls, capital, and regulatory finance, lead a large finance team, and advise top executives and boards.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—Stamford employers are moving fast on strong leadership talent.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.