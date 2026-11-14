Stamford has a nice mix of retail and auto‑service jobs right now, from entry‑level sales to more analytical office roles. If you like helping customers or keeping stores running smoothly, these are worth a look.

Employer: Advance Auto Parts

Location: Stamford, CT

Type: Full-time (position can also be part-time)

Pay: $18.05–$19.54/hour

Entry‑level auto parts sales role helping DIY customers in store and by phone. You’ll learn store systems, do simple installs (batteries, wipers), handle inventory, and keep the store looking sharp, with solid benefits and training.

Employer: Hallmark Cards

Location: Stamford, CT

Type: Part-time (about 6–8 hours/week, variable schedule)

Pay: $17.50–$19.50/hour

Independent role setting up and restocking Hallmark cards and gifts in local stores. Good fit if you like flexible hours, working on your own, and don’t mind physical work and extra hours around major holidays.

Employer: vineyard vines

Location: Stamford, CT

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed (competitive salary + benefits)

Office-based retail support role focused on labor planning, store workload, and data analysis. Great for someone with 1–2 years in retail operations who likes numbers, testing ideas, and partnering with finance and store leaders.

Employer: Subaru Stamford

Location: Stamford, CT

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed ("aggressive compensation plan")

Front‑desk service role at a busy Subaru dealership, owning the customer experience from check‑in to pick‑up. Ideal if you already have automotive service advisor and client relations experience and want benefits like 401(k), medical, and paid time off.

Employer: AutoZone

Location: Stamford, CT

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Leadership role helping run the store, drive parts sales, and coach the team while delivering “WOW” customer service. Good step up if you have flexible availability and want to grow in automotive retail management.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar openings at the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.