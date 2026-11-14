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🔧 Stamford CT Building & Grounds Jobs – Multiple Openings
Stamford has steady demand for people who keep buildings running smoothly. Here are several solid maintenance roles with clear duties and real growth paths.
Utility Maintenance Mechanic
- Employer: EMCOR Services Fluidics
- Location: Stamford, CT
- Type: Full-time, day shift (Mon–Fri)
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on role doing building repairs: light electrical, minor plumbing, drywall, painting, ceiling tiles, and basic carpentry. You’ll help keep mechanical rooms and common areas clean, handle deliveries, and may work some overtime. Benefits include medical, dental, vision, HSA/FSA, life, disability, and 401(k).
Critical Environments Operator (Level 1–4) – Night Shift
- Employer: CyrusOne
- Location: Stamford, CT
- Type: Full-time, night shift (8–10 hr rotating)
- Salary: Not listed (includes night shift differential)
Work inside a data center, keeping electrical, mechanical, and HVAC/R systems running 24/7. Roles range from entry level (no data center experience) to senior operator, with a clear path to move up. Expect active, physical work, emergency response, and using a CMMS to track maintenance.
Maintenance Supervisor – Luxury Condo Community
- Employer: Felner Corporation
- Location: Stamford, CT (Old Greenwich border)
- Type: Full-time, hourly (Mon–Fri, 8:00–4:30, overtime eligible)
- Compensation: $66,560/year + overtime at 1.5x, medical, PTO, paid holidays
Lead maintenance for a gated condo community with ~195 homes, garages, clubhouse, and heated pool. You’ll oversee repairs, preventive maintenance, fire alarm panel, seasonal work, and supervise a maintenance assistant and two cleaners.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.