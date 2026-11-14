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📋 Stamford CT Admin Jobs with Multiple Full-Time Openings
Stamford has some solid admin roles right now, from polished office jobs to front-line customer support. If you’re organized, friendly, and like keeping things running smoothly, these are worth a look.
Executive Assistant to Investment Team (Stamford, CT)
- Employer: Northbound Executive Search (for a top investment firm)
- Location: Stamford, CT (hybrid schedule)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $100,000–$110,000 base + overtime + discretionary bonus
High-level support role for senior investment professionals in a fast-paced finance environment. You’ll manage complex calendars, travel, meeting materials, and sensitive info, working closely with a collaborative admin team.
Office Coordinator (Stamford, Connecticut)
- Employer: Charlie Health
- Location: Stamford, CT (fully in-office, Mon–Fri, 9–5)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $18–$22/hour target base
Front-desk and back-office mix at a behavioral health organization. You’ll run day-to-day office operations, handle key paperwork and data entry for clinical teams, support compliance, and help keep the space welcoming and organized.
Service Department Assistant
- Employer: Subaru Stamford
- Location: Stamford, CT
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $20–$25/hour
Customer-facing admin role in a busy auto dealership service department. You’ll answer calls, book service appointments, create repair orders, follow up with customers, and support advisors—good fit if you like a fast pace and clear growth paths.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—Stamford’s admin scene is active and new roles pop up fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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