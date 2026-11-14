Stamford has some solid admin roles right now, from polished office jobs to front-line customer support. If you’re organized, friendly, and like keeping things running smoothly, these are worth a look.

Employer: Northbound Executive Search (for a top investment firm)

Northbound Executive Search (for a top investment firm) Location: Stamford, CT (hybrid schedule)

(hybrid schedule) Type: Full-time

Salary: $100,000–$110,000 base + overtime + discretionary bonus

High-level support role for senior investment professionals in a fast-paced finance environment. You’ll manage complex calendars, travel, meeting materials, and sensitive info, working closely with a collaborative admin team.

Employer: Charlie Health

Location: Stamford, CT (fully in-office, Mon–Fri, 9–5)

(fully in-office, Mon–Fri, 9–5) Type: Full-time

Salary: $18–$22/hour target base

Front-desk and back-office mix at a behavioral health organization. You’ll run day-to-day office operations, handle key paperwork and data entry for clinical teams, support compliance, and help keep the space welcoming and organized.

Employer: Subaru Stamford

Location: Stamford, CT

Type: Full-time

Salary: $20–$25/hour

Customer-facing admin role in a busy auto dealership service department. You’ll answer calls, book service appointments, create repair orders, follow up with customers, and support advisors—good fit if you like a fast pace and clear growth paths.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—Stamford’s admin scene is active and new roles pop up fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.