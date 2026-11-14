Stamford’s finance scene is busy right now – from global firms to mission‑driven pharma, there’s a nice mix of front‑office, technical accounting, and FP&A roles open.

Here are several standout Accounting & Finance jobs hiring in Stamford, CT:

Employer: Gelber Group LLC

Location: Stamford, CT (salary range listed for White Plains, NY: $72,000–$150,000 base + bonus & benefits)

Type: Full-time

You’ll trade a variety of products at a long‑standing proprietary trading firm, building and running your own strategies. Best for someone with 2+ years of profitable trading, strong quant skills, and comfort in a fast, tech‑driven environment.

Employer: Robert Half (for a public accounting firm client)

Location: Stamford, CT

Type: Full-time

Senior role focused on high‑net‑worth individuals and related entities (trusts, partnerships, S corps, gift tax). Ideal if you have 3+ years public tax experience, strong compliance and planning skills, and want steady client interaction.

Employer: GE Vernova

Location: Stamford, CT

Salary: $169,500–$282,400 base + discretionary bonus

Type: Full-time

High‑impact technical accounting role supporting complex project financings and tax equity deals. Suited for a CPA with 10+ years’ experience who enjoys US GAAP policy work, advising deal teams, and leading cross‑functional projects.

Employer: ISG (Information Services Group)

Location: Stamford, CT (4 days/week in office)

Type: Full-time

Hands‑on FP&A role doing budgeting, forecasting, KPI analysis, and exec‑level reporting. Good fit if you have 3–5 years FP&A/corporate finance, strong Excel and presentation skills, and like partnering directly with senior leadership.

Employer: Knoa Pharma

Location: Stamford, CT

Type: Full-time

Lead credit, collections, and A/R for a public‑health‑focused pharma company tackling the opioid crisis. You’ll set credit policies, manage risk, oversee a small team, and report key metrics to the CFO; best for 6+ years credit/AR and 3+ years leadership.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Stamford, CT (hybrid with travel up to ~50%)

Salary: $100,350–$201,500

Type: Full-time

Manage IPO/SPAC and other capital markets advisory projects within Deloitte’s Accounting & Reporting Assurance group. Great if you have 5+ years public accounting, a CPA/CFA/related cert, and want to lead multi‑workstream transaction engagements.

Employer: Rockefeller Capital Management

Location: Stamford, CT

Salary: $140,000–$175,000 base + potential bonus

Type: Full-time

Senior seat on the fund finance team overseeing 50+ private funds (PE, FoF, hedge, long‑only). Ideal for someone with 10+ years closed‑end fund accounting, strong U.S. GAAP for investment companies, and experience with waterfalls, carry, and audits.

Employer: GE Vernova

Location: Stamford, CT (hybrid)

Salary: $82,800–$124,200 base + discretionary bonus

Type: Full-time

Entry‑to‑early career investment role on the Global Deal Execution team, modeling and analyzing energy transition projects (wind, power, electrification). Good for candidates with a solid finance/accounting base and strong Excel who want project finance exposure.

If one of these catches your eye, save the link and apply soon—Stamford finance roles tend to move quickly once interviews start.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.