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💰 Stamford Accounting & Finance – Multiple Roles Up to $280K+
Stamford’s finance scene is busy right now – from global firms to mission‑driven pharma, there’s a nice mix of front‑office, technical accounting, and FP&A roles open.
Here are several standout Accounting & Finance jobs hiring in Stamford, CT:
Experienced Trader
Employer: Gelber Group LLC
Location: Stamford, CT (salary range listed for White Plains, NY: $72,000–$150,000 base + bonus & benefits)
Type: Full-time
You’ll trade a variety of products at a long‑standing proprietary trading firm, building and running your own strategies. Best for someone with 2+ years of profitable trading, strong quant skills, and comfort in a fast, tech‑driven environment.
Senior Tax Accountant
Employer: Robert Half (for a public accounting firm client)
Location: Stamford, CT
Type: Full-time
Senior role focused on high‑net‑worth individuals and related entities (trusts, partnerships, S corps, gift tax). Ideal if you have 3+ years public tax experience, strong compliance and planning skills, and want steady client interaction.
Transaction Advisor
Employer: GE Vernova
Location: Stamford, CT
Salary: $169,500–$282,400 base + discretionary bonus
Type: Full-time
High‑impact technical accounting role supporting complex project financings and tax equity deals. Suited for a CPA with 10+ years’ experience who enjoys US GAAP policy work, advising deal teams, and leading cross‑functional projects.
FP&A Analyst – Stamford, CT
Employer: ISG (Information Services Group)
Location: Stamford, CT (4 days/week in office)
Type: Full-time
Hands‑on FP&A role doing budgeting, forecasting, KPI analysis, and exec‑level reporting. Good fit if you have 3–5 years FP&A/corporate finance, strong Excel and presentation skills, and like partnering directly with senior leadership.
Credit Manager
Employer: Knoa Pharma
Location: Stamford, CT
Type: Full-time
Lead credit, collections, and A/R for a public‑health‑focused pharma company tackling the opioid crisis. You’ll set credit policies, manage risk, oversee a small team, and report key metrics to the CFO; best for 6+ years credit/AR and 3+ years leadership.
Manager, Capital Markets Transactions
Employer: Deloitte
Location: Stamford, CT (hybrid with travel up to ~50%)
Salary: $100,350–$201,500
Type: Full-time
Manage IPO/SPAC and other capital markets advisory projects within Deloitte’s Accounting & Reporting Assurance group. Great if you have 5+ years public accounting, a CPA/CFA/related cert, and want to lead multi‑workstream transaction engagements.
Senior Fund Accountant
Employer: Rockefeller Capital Management
Location: Stamford, CT
Salary: $140,000–$175,000 base + potential bonus
Type: Full-time
Senior seat on the fund finance team overseeing 50+ private funds (PE, FoF, hedge, long‑only). Ideal for someone with 10+ years closed‑end fund accounting, strong U.S. GAAP for investment companies, and experience with waterfalls, carry, and audits.
Analyst, Power & Renewables Investments
Employer: GE Vernova
Location: Stamford, CT (hybrid)
Salary: $82,800–$124,200 base + discretionary bonus
Type: Full-time
Entry‑to‑early career investment role on the Global Deal Execution team, modeling and analyzing energy transition projects (wind, power, electrification). Good for candidates with a solid finance/accounting base and strong Excel who want project finance exposure.
If one of these catches your eye, save the link and apply soon—Stamford finance roles tend to move quickly once interviews start.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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