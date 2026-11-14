Stamford neighbors are giving away some very useful free items this week, from furniture to a whole car. Here’s what’s available around town.

Item: Full size Sealy mattress and boxspring

Condition: Described as perfect condition

Location: North Stamford, Stamford, CT

Source: nextdoor.com

A full size Sealy mattress with matching boxspring. Owner says it’s in perfect condition and they would keep it if they had room to store it. Great if you need a bed for a guest room, college student, or to replace an older mattress.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Living room seating set – small couch, large couch, chair, and ottoman

Condition: Couches in overall good condition; chair & ottoman show wear

Location: Glenbrook / St Basil College, Stamford, CT

Source: nextdoor.com

Set includes:

Small couch: 38" deep x 65" wide

38" deep x 65" wide Large couch: 38" deep x 86" wide

38" deep x 86" wide Chair: 38" deep x 42" wide

38" deep x 42" wide Ottoman: 24" square

The chair and ottoman show wear from heavier use, while the couches are in overall good condition. Easy access through the front door with four steps down to the driveway. The poster cannot help with lifting or moving, so you’ll need to bring your own help and a vehicle. Items must be picked up quickly due to medical circumstances.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Request: Free or very low-cost natural straw/hay

Use: For cat shelters in the neighborhood

Location: Waterside, Stamford, CT (near Exit 6)

Source: nextdoor.com

A neighbor is looking for natural straw or hay to finish setting up outdoor cat shelters in the area. They are hoping for free or almost free bales. They live near Exit 6 and are willing to meet nearby or pick up close by.

If you have extra straw from fall decor or yard projects, this is a nice way to help local cats stay warm and dry.

👉 See this request on nextdoor.com

Item: Car (no documents)

Condition: Engine and transmission work, offered for parts or pickup

Location: Summer St / Bedford St, Stamford, CT

Source: nextdoor.com

The poster is offering a car for free. Important details:

No documents (they state they don’t have any paperwork)

(they state they don’t have any paperwork) Says engine and transmission work perfectly

You can take it in parts or pick up the whole car

or They want it picked up today (time-sensitive)

This could be useful if you need parts or have a plan for a vehicle without documents. Be sure to discuss all details and legal needs with the poster before arranging pickup.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Stamford tend to go fast, especially larger pieces like furniture and cars. If something here interests you, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.