Stamford has some solid openings right now if you like helping kids, families, and seniors. These roles are all about real impact in the community, with steady hours and clear missions.

Employer: Community Health Center / Moses–Weitzman Health System

Community Health Center / Moses–Weitzman Health System Location: Stamford, CT (Community Health Center of Stamford – 5th Street)

Type: Full time

Pay: $23–$27 per hour

You’ll help families of young children keep up with well‑child visits and developmental referrals, and connect them to services like Birth to Three and school evaluations. Good fit if you’re organized, like field work plus office work, and want to support early childhood development every day.

Employer: Community Health Center, Inc. / Moses–Weitzman Health System

Community Health Center, Inc. / Moses–Weitzman Health System Location: Stamford, CT (Community Health Center of Stamford – 5th Street)

Type: Full time

Pay: $23–$24 per hour

This role is all about outreach: you’ll build trust with families, remind them about well‑child visits, and help them overcome barriers like transport, childcare, or language. Great for someone who knows local resources, enjoys being out in the community, and wants to keep kids on track with preventive care.

Employer: The Villa at Stamford for Premier Rehabilitation & Healthcare

Location: Stamford, CT

Type: Per diem / Internship‑style role

Pay: $16.94 per hour

Support seniors by helping plan and run fun, meaningful activities that boost their physical, social, and emotional well‑being. Nice option if you enjoy working with older adults, want flexible hours, and like planning events and group activities.

If one of these speaks to you, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.