Stamford’s schools and early learning centers are busy hiring, with solid pay and a mix of long‑term sub and full‑time roles. If you like working with kids—from toddlers to young adults—there’s a good spread of options here.

Employer: JCC Stamford (KinderPlace Early Learning)

JCC Stamford (KinderPlace Early Learning) Location: Stamford, CT

Stamford, CT Type: Long-term substitute, full-time (40 hrs/week)

Long-term substitute, Pay: $25–$35/hour

Reggio Emilia–inspired, play-based preschool looking for an experienced early childhood educator to step into a lead role while a teacher is out. You’ll be a full member of the team, not just “coverage,” with a chance this could become a permanent position.

Employer: JCC Stamford (KinderPlace Early Learning)

JCC Stamford (KinderPlace Early Learning) Location: Stamford, CT

Stamford, CT Type: Full-time

Pay: From $46,000/year

Benefits: 401(k), health, dental, vision, PTO, professional development

Full-time classroom teacher role in a high-quality, Reggio Emilia–inspired preschool. Great if you love play-based learning, partnering with families, and want steady pay plus benefits.

Employer: JCC Stamford (KinderPlace Early Learning)

JCC Stamford (KinderPlace Early Learning) Location: Stamford, CT

Stamford, CT Type: Full-time

Pay: From $44,000/year

Benefits: 401(k), health, dental, vision, PTO, professional development

Support a warm, busy toddler classroom and work closely with a head teacher. Good fit if you’re patient, nurturing, and want to grow your early childhood career with strong mentoring and training.

Employer: Stamford Public Schools – Stamford Transition Services (STS)

Location: Stamford, CT

Stamford, CT Type: Part-time (0.4 FTE), 2026–2027 school year

Salary: Based on SEA contract, tied to education and experience

Teach young adults ages 18–22 with disabilities in a community-based transition program focused on independent living, work skills, and post‑secondary prep. Ideal if you hold CT Comprehensive Special Education certification and enjoy hands-on, real-world learning.

Employer: Stamford Public Schools – Stamford High School

Location: Stamford, CT

Stamford, CT Type: Long-term substitute, 2026–2027 school year

Pay: $175/day (uncertified), $200/day (certified)

Support multilingual learners in a long-term sub role at Stamford High. Great stepping stone if you’re certified (or close) and interested in TESOL/ESL or bilingual education.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—schools often keep strong candidates in mind for future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.