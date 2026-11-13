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🎓 Stamford education jobs with multiple classroom roles
Stamford’s schools and early learning centers are busy hiring, with solid pay and a mix of long‑term sub and full‑time roles. If you like working with kids—from toddlers to young adults—there’s a good spread of options here.
Preschool Lead Teacher – Long-Term Substitute
- Employer: JCC Stamford (KinderPlace Early Learning)
- Location: Stamford, CT
- Type: Long-term substitute, full-time (40 hrs/week)
- Pay: $25–$35/hour
Reggio Emilia–inspired, play-based preschool looking for an experienced early childhood educator to step into a lead role while a teacher is out. You’ll be a full member of the team, not just “coverage,” with a chance this could become a permanent position.
Preschool Teacher
- Employer: JCC Stamford (KinderPlace Early Learning)
- Location: Stamford, CT
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: From $46,000/year
- Benefits: 401(k), health, dental, vision, PTO, professional development
Full-time classroom teacher role in a high-quality, Reggio Emilia–inspired preschool. Great if you love play-based learning, partnering with families, and want steady pay plus benefits.
Assistant Toddler Teacher
- Employer: JCC Stamford (KinderPlace Early Learning)
- Location: Stamford, CT
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: From $44,000/year
- Benefits: 401(k), health, dental, vision, PTO, professional development
Support a warm, busy toddler classroom and work closely with a head teacher. Good fit if you’re patient, nurturing, and want to grow your early childhood career with strong mentoring and training.
Transition Services: 0.4 FTE Special Education Teacher
- Employer: Stamford Public Schools – Stamford Transition Services (STS)
- Location: Stamford, CT
- Type: Part-time (0.4 FTE), 2026–2027 school year
- Salary: Based on SEA contract, tied to education and experience
Teach young adults ages 18–22 with disabilities in a community-based transition program focused on independent living, work skills, and post‑secondary prep. Ideal if you hold CT Comprehensive Special Education certification and enjoy hands-on, real-world learning.
Stamford High School: Long-Term Substitute Teacher – Multilingual Learners
- Employer: Stamford Public Schools – Stamford High School
- Location: Stamford, CT
- Type: Long-term substitute, 2026–2027 school year
- Pay: $175/day (uncertified), $200/day (certified)
Support multilingual learners in a long-term sub role at Stamford High. Great stepping stone if you’re certified (or close) and interested in TESOL/ESL or bilingual education.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—schools often keep strong candidates in mind for future openings.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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