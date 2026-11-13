Stamford’s leadership job scene is busy right now, especially for people who like tech, data, and complex operations. Here are a few standout management roles worth a closer look.

Employer: NBCUniversal

NBCUniversal Location: Stamford, CT (Hybrid, ~4 days in office)

Salary: $75,000 – $90,000

Type: Full-time

Help lead internal projects that keep NBCUniversal’s global content distribution running smoothly. You’ll manage cross-team initiatives, build reports, and own training programs that support big shifts like cloud playout and new distribution models.

Employer: MeltOne Advisory

Location: Stamford, CT (NY area focus)

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Lead end-to-end performance management and BI projects, manage budgets and teams, and work directly with clients on tools like Anaplan, OneStream, SAP BPC, Hyperion, and more. This is a good fit if you have 7+ years in consulting and want more ownership and leadership.

Employer: PwC

Location: Stamford, CT

Salary: $155,000 – $410,000 + bonus

Type: Full-time, Director level

Lead large-scale digital grid modernization programs for utility clients, from service performance and vendor management to executive-level client relationships. Ideal if you have 8+ years experience and want to shape strategy, grow business, and mentor future leaders.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company lists more openings and related roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.