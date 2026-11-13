Stamford has steady demand for security pros right now, with both part-time and full-time patrol roles open. Good fit if you like staying alert, helping people, and keeping workplaces calm and safe.

Employer: Securitas Security Services USA, Inc.

Securitas Security Services USA, Inc. Location: Stamford, CT

Type: Part-time

Pay: $19.75/hour

Schedule: 2 days, 17 hours/week – Mon 12:30 PM–6:30 PM, Thu 7:30 AM–6:30 PM

You’ll patrol and monitor a client site, control access, and report anything unsafe or suspicious. Nice option if you want a steady side job with set daytime hours and experience with a global security leader.

Employer: Allied Universal

Location: Stamford, CT (financial institution setting)

(financial institution setting) Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.00–$20.00/hour

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 7:00 AM–3:00 PM

Full-time, weekday role doing unarmed patrols, access control, and incident response while providing strong customer service. Good for someone with at least 1 year of security experience who wants regular daytime hours plus training and benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar openings listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.