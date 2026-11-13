Stamford’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from senior care to animal health. Here are several solid roles if you’re ready for your next move.

Employer: The MedElite Group / Infinite Medical P.C.

The MedElite Group / Infinite Medical P.C. Location: Stamford, CT

Salary: $150,000 – $200,000 per year

Type: Full-time (5 days/week)

Work with seniors in skilled nursing and long‑term care, focusing on heart‑related conditions. You’ll do assessments, manage treatment plans with cardiologists, and get strong benefits (health, dental, vision, 401k, PTO, malpractice coverage) while making a big impact on residents’ lives.

Employer: Hartford HealthCare Urgent Care

Location: 950 High Ridge Rd, Stamford, CT (travel to other Fairfield County sites as needed)

(travel to other Fairfield County sites as needed) Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Listed as Per Diem (posting shows full-time category)

Join a large, well-known system using state‑of‑the‑art X‑ray equipment in urgent care. Expect flexible scheduling, tuition reimbursement, a robust benefits package, and chances to grow across Hartford HealthCare locations; CT Radiographer license required, new grads welcome.

Employer: Little Spark ABA, LLC

Location: Stamford, CT (in‑home)

(in‑home) Salary: $23.00 – $25.00 per hour

Type: Part-time (weekends, after school)

Provide in‑home ABA therapy to a child with autism in Stamford, focusing on weekend support. This role offers a flexible schedule, paid sick time, and a chance to build your skills in a supportive, growth‑minded team; RBT certification is required.

Employer: Rippowam Animal Hospital

Location: Stamford, CT

Salary: $24.00 – $29.00 per hour (competitive pay based on experience)

(competitive pay based on experience) Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, flexible scheduling)

Join an award‑winning, close‑knit animal hospital known as one of Stamford’s best vets. You’ll handle anesthesia, surgery support, and post‑op care, with strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401k match, PTO, pet discounts) and lots of chances to learn advanced procedures.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors often open once you’re in the conversation.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.