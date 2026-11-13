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Stamford
🏥 Stamford CT Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Roles Up to $200K
5 days ago
Stamford’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from senior care to animal health. Here are several solid roles if you’re ready for your next move.
Cardiology Nurse Practitioner / Physician Assistant
- Employer: The MedElite Group / Infinite Medical P.C.
- Location: Stamford, CT
- Salary: $150,000 – $200,000 per year
- Type: Full-time (5 days/week)
Work with seniors in skilled nursing and long‑term care, focusing on heart‑related conditions. You’ll do assessments, manage treatment plans with cardiologists, and get strong benefits (health, dental, vision, 401k, PTO, malpractice coverage) while making a big impact on residents’ lives.
Radiologic Technologist – Urgent Care (Per Diem)
- Employer: Hartford HealthCare Urgent Care
- Location: 950 High Ridge Rd, Stamford, CT (travel to other Fairfield County sites as needed)
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Listed as Per Diem (posting shows full-time category)
Join a large, well-known system using state‑of‑the‑art X‑ray equipment in urgent care. Expect flexible scheduling, tuition reimbursement, a robust benefits package, and chances to grow across Hartford HealthCare locations; CT Radiographer license required, new grads welcome.
RBT Registered Behavior Technician (ABA)
- Employer: Little Spark ABA, LLC
- Location: Stamford, CT (in‑home)
- Salary: $23.00 – $25.00 per hour
- Type: Part-time (weekends, after school)
Provide in‑home ABA therapy to a child with autism in Stamford, focusing on weekend support. This role offers a flexible schedule, paid sick time, and a chance to build your skills in a supportive, growth‑minded team; RBT certification is required.
Veterinary Surgery Technician
- Employer: Rippowam Animal Hospital
- Location: Stamford, CT
- Salary: $24.00 – $29.00 per hour (competitive pay based on experience)
- Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, flexible scheduling)
Join an award‑winning, close‑knit animal hospital known as one of Stamford’s best vets. You’ll handle anesthesia, surgery support, and post‑op care, with strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401k match, PTO, pet discounts) and lots of chances to learn advanced procedures.
If something here looks close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors often open once you’re in the conversation.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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