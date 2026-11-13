Stamford has a nice mix of office and healthcare front-desk roles right now, especially if you’re organized, friendly, and good with people.

Here are a few solid Administrative & Clerical openings to check out:

Employer: Aston Carter

Aston Carter Location: Stamford, CT (onsite)

(onsite) Type: Part-Time, 6-Month Contract (about 25 hours/week)

(about 25 hours/week) Schedule: Mon, Tue, Fri 9am–1pm ; Wed, Thu 1pm–5pm

Mon, Tue, Fri ; Wed, Thu Pay: $18.00 – $20.00/hour

Front desk + light facilities role helping keep an office running smoothly and welcoming for visitors. Great fit if you’re bilingual in Spanish or Russian, like variety (phones, vendors, mail, meeting room setup), and want steady daytime hours with benefits options on a contract.

Employer: Hartford HealthCare Medical Group

Location: 950 High Ridge Rd, Stamford, CT (covers multiple urgent care sites in the Fairfield region)

(covers multiple urgent care sites in the Fairfield region) Type: Per Diem (as-needed)

(as-needed) Shift: Monday–Sunday , schedule varies

, schedule varies Salary: Not listed

Front-desk and scheduling role in urgent care, greeting patients, handling calls, and managing records across several locations. Good if you have medical office or insurance experience, can travel between sites, and want flexible hours plus access to strong healthcare system benefits and tuition help (for eligible roles).

Employer: Hartford HealthCare

Location: 1177 Summer St, Stamford, CT

Type: Full-Time

Shift: Mon–Fri, 8:30am–5:00pm

Salary: Not listed

Full-time front office role in a cardiology practice, focused on check-in, insurance verification, scheduling, and handling high call volume using Epic and other tools. Nice option if you want steady weekday hours in healthcare and have strong customer service skills from a busy office.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has similar roles nearby, and it’s a good way to get your foot in the door.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.