🔧 Stamford Building & Grounds Jobs with Multiple Openings

Stamford has a nice mix of building and grounds roles right now, from hands-on housekeeping to leading a hotel engineering team.

Here are several solid options if you like keeping spaces safe, clean, and running smoothly.

Employer: Atrium Hospitality (Stamford DoubleTree)

Atrium Hospitality (Stamford DoubleTree) Location: Stamford, CT

Type: Full-time

Salary: $130,000 – $140,000/year

Lead the engineering team at a major hotel, handling repairs, preventive maintenance, and capital projects. This role is ideal if you have 5+ years of engineering experience, know your way around electrical/plumbing systems, and want leadership responsibility plus strong benefits like 401(k) with match, health coverage, PTO, and travel discounts.

Employer: Vital Properties

Location: Stamford, CT (travel between homes)

Type: Other (field-based, on the road)

Other (field-based, on the road) Pay: $24.66/hour

Clean and care for private homes, including rooms, kitchens, bathrooms, floors, and laundry, with some outdoor work and lifting. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, like working independently, and want extras like employee discounts, food provided, fuel and mileage reimbursement, and advancement opportunities.

Employer: Congregation Agudath Sholom

Location: Stamford, CT

Type: Part-time (every other weekend)

Pay: $18 – $20/hour, paid biweekly

Help keep a busy synagogue clean and ready for services and events by cleaning restrooms and social areas, setting up/breaking down tables and chairs, and refilling supplies. Great if you want steady weekend work, can lift about 40 lbs, and like being around a community setting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—local employers often keep good candidates in mind for future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.