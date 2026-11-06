💰 Stamford Accounting & Finance Jobs with Multiple $100K+ Roles

Stamford’s finance scene is busy right now—big firms and niche players are all hiring. If you’ve got accounting, risk, or payroll chops, there’s real money on the table here.

Employer: Keter Environmental Services (Waste Harmonics Keter)

Keter Environmental Services (Waste Harmonics Keter) Location: Stamford, CT (Hybrid)

(Hybrid) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Competitive compensation + annual bonus, 401(k) with match, medical, dental, company-paid vision & life insurance, disability, PTO (birthday off, volunteer hours, summer Fridays), 8 paid holidays

This role owns cash receipts accounting—applying payments, handling chargebacks, and keeping tenant accounts spotless. Great fit if you have 2–4 years in A/R, strong Excel skills, and love detail-heavy work with solid benefits.

Employer: BDO USA

Location: Stamford, CT

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: National range: $200,000 – $250,000 (final offer depends on experience, skills, and location)

Lead firm-wide risk management and compliance programs for a major public accounting firm. You’ll shape policy, oversee quality controls, and guide tech solutions like BDOAdvantage—ideal for a CPA with 10+ years in public audit who wants a high-impact leadership seat.

Employer: BDO USA

Location: Stamford, CT

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: National range: $100,000 – $140,000 (based on experience, skills, and location)

Manage audit risk, compliance, and quality processes while supporting engagement teams with practical guidance. Great next step for a CPA with 6+ years in public accounting who enjoys technical research and building firm-wide tools and policies.

Employer: KPMG US

Location: Stamford, CT

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Range provided by city via KPMG’s pay transparency tool (see link in posting)

Join KPMG’s Business Tax Services team working with alternative investments (funds, partnerships, RICs). You’ll manage a client portfolio, lead tax teams, and advise on complex GAAP and tax issues—best for experienced FS tax managers/senior managers with strong 1120 RIC/1065 review skills.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Stamford, CT (office-based with travel up to 50%)

(office-based with travel up to 50%) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $134,500 – $265,100 + potential annual incentive bonus

Design HR/payroll BPaaS and BPO solutions—staffing models, pricing, and global delivery strategies across the US, Mexico, and India. Perfect for someone with 6+ years in payroll outsourcing/BPO and strong Excel and modeling skills who likes blending finance, operations, and sales.

Employer: Modis (for a financial services client)

(for a financial services client) Location: Stamford, CT / Remote

Type: Contract

Pay: $75 – $98 per hour (rate may be negotiable)

Own daily, weekly, and monthly regulatory liquidity reports (FR 2052a, FR Y-14, FR Y-15) and support FDIC reporting. Strong match for someone with 6–8 years in bank regulatory or liquidity reporting who wants high-impact work and premium hourly pay.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many firms are hiring across levels once you’re in their system.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.