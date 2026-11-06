🛒 Stamford Customer Service Jobs With Multiple Openings

Stamford’s retail scene is busy right now, with big national brands hiring for front-line roles. If you like helping people and don’t mind being on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: CVS Health

CVS Health Location: Stamford, CT

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Pay: $18.94 – $27.94/hour

Application window expected to close: 01/05/2027

Lead the store when managers are away, support the crew, and keep things running smoothly while focusing on friendly customer service. Comes with a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement options, wellness programs) and a steady schedule.

Employer: Walgreens

Walgreens Location: Stamford, CT

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.50 – $23.50/hour

Open and close the store, handle cash and refunds, and coach team members while making sure customers have a smooth visit. Good fit if you have at least one year of retail/key holder experience and want a step up in responsibility.

Employer: AT&T

AT&T Location: Stamford, CT – Stamford Town Center (100 Greyrock Pl)

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Estimated total pay: $44,000 – $75,000/year (hourly + uncapped commission if sales goals are met)

Use your Spanish and English skills to help customers pick the right phones and plans, with strong earning potential if you like sales. Role includes medical/dental/vision, 401(k), PTO and holidays, parental leave, tuition reimbursement, and AT&T discounts.

Employer: Product Connections (part of Acosta Group )

Product Connections (part of ) Location: Stamford, CT

Type: Part-time (up to ~25 hrs/week)

Showcase food and non-food items in-store, hand out samples, and chat with shoppers about product features. Good for someone who enjoys talking with people, can stand and walk most of the shift, and wants flexible, part-time hours.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles at the same employer. Don’t wait too long; retail jobs in Stamford tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.