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🐱 Sweet Stamford Cats Ready to Join Loving Homes
Stamford has some very special cats hoping for a fresh start. If you’ve been thinking about adding a feline friend to your family, these kitties are ready to meet you.
Dolly
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young (born 9/1/25)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly white
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Friends of Felines
- Location: Stamford, CT
Why she’s special:
- Stunning eyes: one blue, one green
- Described as having a personality as lovely as her looks
- Was a devoted mom to two newborn kittens after being found abandoned
Dolly has already shown how loving and resilient she is. Now that her kittens are moving on, she’s ready for a home where she can finally be the one getting all the care and attention.
👉 Meet Dolly and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Maxine
- Breed: American Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly white
- Adoption fee: $25
- Shelter/Listing: For Adoption By Private Owner (Stamford, CT)
- Location: Stamford, CT
About Maxine:
- Young female American Shorthair
- Very close with her brother Sammie
- Current owner hopes they can be adopted together
If you’re looking for a ready-made pair of bonded cats, Maxine could be the perfect match for you.
👉 Meet Maxine and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Sammie
- Breed: American Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/blue/silver tabby
- Adoption fee: $25
- Shelter/Listing: For Adoption By Private Owner (Stamford, CT)
- Location: Stamford, CT
About Sammie:
- Young male American Shorthair
- Described by his owner as “such a gentle man”
- Very bonded with his sister Maxine; the owner hopes they stay together
Sammie sounds like a calm, gentle boy who would thrive in a loving home, especially if he can stay with Maxine.
👉 Meet Sammie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Stamford, CT, please consider opening your home to one of these wonderful cats—especially bonded siblings Maxine and Sammie. Share this with friends and neighbors so these kitties can find their forever families.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.