🐱 Sweet Stamford Cats Ready to Join Loving Homes

Stamford has some very special cats hoping for a fresh start. If you’ve been thinking about adding a feline friend to your family, these kitties are ready to meet you.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young (born 9/1/25 )

Young (born ) Gender: Female

Color: Mostly white

Mostly white Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Friends of Felines

Location: Stamford, CT

Why she’s special:

Stunning eyes: one blue, one green

Described as having a personality as lovely as her looks

Was a devoted mom to two newborn kittens after being found abandoned

Dolly has already shown how loving and resilient she is. Now that her kittens are moving on, she’s ready for a home where she can finally be the one getting all the care and attention.

👉 Meet Dolly and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Shorthair

American Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Color: Mostly white

Mostly white Adoption fee: $25

Shelter/Listing: For Adoption By Private Owner (Stamford, CT)

Location: Stamford, CT

About Maxine:

Young female American Shorthair

Very close with her brother Sammie

Current owner hopes they can be adopted together

If you’re looking for a ready-made pair of bonded cats, Maxine could be the perfect match for you.

👉 Meet Maxine and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Shorthair

American Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Color: Gray/blue/silver tabby

Gray/blue/silver tabby Adoption fee: $25

Shelter/Listing: For Adoption By Private Owner (Stamford, CT)

Location: Stamford, CT

About Sammie:

Young male American Shorthair

Described by his owner as “such a gentle man”

Very bonded with his sister Maxine; the owner hopes they stay together

Sammie sounds like a calm, gentle boy who would thrive in a loving home, especially if he can stay with Maxine.

👉 Meet Sammie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Stamford, CT, please consider opening your home to one of these wonderful cats—especially bonded siblings Maxine and Sammie. Share this with friends and neighbors so these kitties can find their forever families.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.