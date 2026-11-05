⚖️ Stamford CT Legal & Claims Roles With Multiple Openings

Stamford’s legal and insurance scene is busy right now, with several firms hiring for high‑impact roles. If you’ve got litigation or claims experience, this is a good moment to look around.

Employer: Chaffin Luhana LLP

Chaffin Luhana LLP Location: Stamford, CT (office‑based preferred; remote considered with travel)

(office‑based preferred; remote considered with travel) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work directly with nationally recognized plaintiff trial lawyers on complex cases (product liability, sexual assault, catastrophic injury, mass torts). This role is built for litigators with 4–6+ years’ experience who want real trial prep, close mentorship, and strong benefits (401k match, generous PTO, holiday break, commuter perks).

Employer: AXIS (AXIS Capital)

Location: Stamford, CT (hybrid; 3 days/week in office, also open to other listed AXIS offices)

(hybrid; 3 days/week in office, also open to other listed AXIS offices) Type: Full-time

Salary: $125,000–$160,000 base (plus incentive comp & benefits)

Lead complex coverage and litigation matters across multiple lines (casualty, property, financial lines, cyber, environmental, and more) while advising North America Claims teams. Ideal for someone with 7–10+ years’ claims management and a law degree, who enjoys strategy, mentoring, and working closely with senior executives and outside counsel.

Employer: AXA XL

Location: Stamford, CT

Type: Full-time

Salary: $98,300–$154,900 base (US range)

Oversee general liability and commercial auto claims handled by TPAs, set litigation strategy, and partner with underwriting, brokers, and internal leaders. Great fit if you have GL/auto claims and TPA oversight experience, strong negotiation skills, and like working in a global, inclusive insurance environment.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first wave of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.