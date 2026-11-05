🚔 Stamford CT Security Jobs – Multiple Roles Up to $21.75/hr

Stamford has a steady need for security pros right now, with options for both full-time and weekend work. If you like staying alert, helping people, and keeping spaces safe, these are worth a look.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Stamford, CT

Pay: $20.48/hour

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Mon, Tue, Fri, Sat, Sun 11:00 PM – 7:00 AM

This role is all about overnight patrols at a commercial real estate site—monitoring access points, writing incident reports, and being a calm, visible presence. Good fit if you like night shifts, steady hours, and working with a large, well-known security company.

Employer: Securitas

Location: Stamford, CT

Pay: $21.75/hour

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Mon–Fri 7:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Daytime security with long weekday shifts, no experience required—training is provided. You’ll patrol, monitor, and help employees and visitors, with weekly pay and benefits from a global security leader.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Stamford, CT

Pay: $20.48/hour

Type: Part-time

Schedule: Sat & Sun 7:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Perfect if you want weekend hours and like being on the move. You’ll drive patrols around a downtown commercial property, check buildings and parking areas, and use Allied’s app to pick up extra shifts when available.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Stamford, CT

Pay: $19.11/hour

Type: Part-time

Schedule: Sat & Sun 3:00 PM – 11:00 PM

Weekend afternoons and evenings at a tech/media/telecom location, with a focus on patrols, access control, and detailed reporting. Best for someone with 6+ months of security experience who wants steady weekend work and room to grow.

If one of these fits your life, click through, skim the details, and apply while it’s fresh. Even if you’re new to security, a couple of these roles will train you from the ground up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.