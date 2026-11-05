🏭 Stamford Manufacturing Jobs: Multiple Openings From Entry-Level to $140K

Stamford’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with openings for both hands-on production work and plant leadership. If you like making real products you can see in the world, these are worth a look.

Employer: Syensqo

Syensqo Location: Stamford, CT (onsite)

(onsite) Salary: $98,000 – $140,000/year + bonus/incentives

Type: Full-time

Why it’s interesting: Lead the Stamford Integrated Management System (IMS) and drive quality and HSE improvements across the site. You’ll work with plant leadership, run audits (ISO 45001, ISO 9001, RC 14001), and own root-cause problem solving and continuous improvement.

Lead the and drive quality and HSE improvements across the site. You’ll work with plant leadership, run audits (ISO 45001, ISO 9001, RC 14001), and own root-cause problem solving and continuous improvement. Good fit if you: Have a Bachelor’s in Engineering, Chemistry, or related field and 3+ years in continuous improvement/quality systems, and you like data, process, and influencing without direct reports. Comes with a competitive benefits package, 16+ weeks parental leave, and training and well-being support.

Employer: Spartech LLC

Location: Stamford, CT

Type: Full-time, 2nd & 3rd shifts

Why it’s interesting: Entry-level role in a plant that makes acrylic sheets for airplanes, fighter jet canopies, bank security windows, tanning beds, and more . You’ll help with weigh-up, packaging, running slitters, inspecting rolls, and keeping the line and warehouse moving.

Entry-level role in a plant that makes . You’ll help with weigh-up, packaging, running slitters, inspecting rolls, and keeping the line and warehouse moving. Good fit if you: Want to get into manufacturing, can work full weeks with overtime when needed, and are comfortable with physical work and forklifts. Offers competitive pay based on experience, benefits starting day one (medical, dental, vision, 401k match, disability, life), plus 10 days vacation (pro-rated) and 11 paid holidays.

If something here feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—employers often hire for multiple levels from one ad.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.