🍽️ Stamford Food & Hospitality Jobs With Multiple Openings

Stamford’s food and hospitality scene is busy and hiring. If you like fast-paced work, good tips, or helping guests feel welcome, these local spots are worth a look.

Employer: Wonder

Location: Stamford, CT

Type: Full-time & Part-time

Pay: $18.00/hr (+ $2/hr overnight premium; extra pay for Certified Team Member and Trainer roles)

Help bring menus from Michelin-starred and celebrity chefs to life in a fast-paced, team-focused restaurant. Perks include a free meal each shift, employee discount, 1.5x pay on company holidays, and access to medical, dental, vision, 401(k), HSA match, and employee stock (benefits vary by hours/state).

Employer: Shake Shack

Location: Stamford, CT

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $65,187.20 – $83,865.60/year

Lead a high-volume, fast-casual restaurant and grow your management career with a well-known brand. You’ll coach the team, manage operations and P&L, and enjoy weekly pay, performance bonuses, meal discounts, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and parental leave (eligibility rules apply).

Employer: Third Place by Half Full Brewery

Location: Stamford, CT (575 Pacific Street)

Type: Part-time

Pay: Base $16.94/hr plus tips; listing notes $30–$40/hr with tips

Daytime barista role (mostly 7 AM–4 PM, weekdays and weekends) in a coffee shop/beer garden space. You’ll make coffee and tea drinks, run food, keep the space spotless, and manage POS, with employee discounts and a focus on friendly, upbeat service.

Employer: Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa (independently owned franchise)

Location: Stamford, CT

Type: Part-time

Pay: Competitive salary (exact amount not listed)

Hands-on skincare role where you build client relationships and create custom treatment plans using advanced services like LED phototherapy, microcurrent, and peels. Perks include employee discounts, flexible schedule, training and development, and access to insurance discounts and other programs.

If something here looks like a fit, click through, skim the details, and send in your application soon—Stamford spots tend to fill roles quickly.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.