🎓 Stamford CT Education Jobs: Multiple Teaching & Paraeducator Roles

Stamford’s schools are hiring across grade levels, from classroom teachers to support staff. If you love working with kids and want steady, full-time work, there are several solid options open right now.

Employer: Excellence Community Schools

Excellence Community Schools Location: Stamford, CT

Type: Full-time

Salary: $53,235 – $118,163 (commensurate with experience)

This K–8 charter network follows a rigorous, college-focused model and is known for strong academics. Great fit if you’re a CT-certified elementary teacher with 2+ years’ experience who wants a collaborative team, data-driven instruction, and clear growth paths.

Employer: Excellence Community Schools

Excellence Community Schools Location: Stamford, CT

Type: Full-time

Salary: $53,235 – $118,163 (commensurate with experience)

Teach core subjects in a project-based, high-expectations middle school setting. Ideal if you hold CT teacher certification, have at least 1 year of teaching, and want to help urban middle schoolers build strong critical thinking skills.

Employer: Excellence Community Schools

Excellence Community Schools Location: Stamford, CT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Commensurate with experience

Step into a key leadership role focused on instruction, school culture, and staff development. Best for educators with CT School Building Leader certification, a Master’s in education leadership, and several years of teaching and leadership experience.

Employer: Excellence Community Schools

Excellence Community Schools Location: Stamford, CT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Commensurate with experience

Lead an entire school community, from academics and culture to operations and staff supervision. Designed for experienced leaders with CT School Building Leadership certification, a Master’s degree, and a strong track record in urban education.

Employer: Stamford Public Schools

Location: Stamford, CT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Per Paraeducator Contract Wage Schedule III

Support students with Autism Spectrum Disorder in small, structured classrooms using ABA methods. Good role if you want hands-on work helping students build independence and can follow IEP goals as part of a student support team.

Employer: Stamford Public Schools

Location: Stamford, CT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Per Paraeducator Contract Wage Schedule III

Work in an ASD classroom with a teacher and multiple paras, using ABA and data-driven instruction. Great for those who want to support students with autism in small groups and 1:1, and grow experience in special education.

Employer: Stamford Public Schools

Location: Stamford, CT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Per Paraeducator Contract Wage Schedule IV

Partner closely with a BCBA to carry out ABA-based behavior and learning plans for students with autism. A strong match if you’re an RBT (or working toward it) and want deeper behavior-focused work in schools.

If one of these roles feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each posting has more detail on requirements and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.