🚧 Stamford CT Construction Jobs – Multiple High-Paying Roles

Stamford’s building scene is busy, and skilled trades are in demand. Here are a few solid roles worth a look this week.

Employer: gpac

gpac Location: Stamford, CT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive, based on experience (plus bonus potential)

Estimate structural steel jobs from drawings and specs, handle takeoffs, and build full bids for fabrication and erection work. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, and a stable backlog for long-term growth.

Employer: SFS, Inc.

SFS, Inc. Location: Stamford, CT (and nearby)

Type: Part-time, Independent Contractor

Salary: Competitive pay (DailyPay option)

Ongoing assembly work for in-store and in-home furniture, plus items like TV wall mounts, grills, bikes, and display racks. You set your own schedule, work as your own boss, and need basic tools, internet, and the ability to lift up to 50 lbs.

Employer: Alice Rose (recruiting for a leading General Contractor)

(recruiting for a leading General Contractor) Location: Stamford, CT

Type: Full-time

Salary: $175,000 – $200,000 base

Lead estimating for ground-up construction projects across Connecticut, from reviewing plans to managing subcontractor pricing. Strong fit if you have GC estimating experience and want high-profile projects plus long-term growth.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many employers are open to the right person with nearby skills.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.