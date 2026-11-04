🎨 Stamford Arts & Media: Multiple Creative Roles Now Hiring

Stamford’s creative scene is busy right now, with new roles popping up in design, sports media, and TV promos. If you’re into visuals, writing, or production, these three openings are worth a look.

Employer: The Lockwood Group®

The Lockwood Group® Location: Stamford, CT (remote or in-office)

(remote or in-office) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Create high-impact PowerPoint decks for pharma and biotech clients, turning complex data into clean visuals, charts, and infographics. Great fit if you have 5+ years in presentation/visual design and want a remote-friendly role with lots of ownership and cross-team collaboration.

Employer: TKO / WWE

Location: Stamford, CT

Type: Full-time

Salary: $14.42–$19.23/hour (local hiring range)

Support WWE’s Creative Media team on promos that run across TV and digital platforms. You’ll help with editing sessions, graphics requests, tracking promos, and building timelines, ideal if you’re early in your TV/film career and ready for fast-paced, nights/weekends, live-event work.

Employer: Versant

Location: Stamford, CT

Type: Project-based / limited term (up to 12 months)

Salary: Range not listed (company notes pay is set in good faith by skills/experience)

Join Versant Sports’ digital team writing and editing SEO-optimized sports content, with a big focus on golf plus other sports. Perfect if you know golf inside and out, can crank out clean copy on deadline during live events, and are comfortable working evenings and weekends.

If any of these sound close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives ideas for other roles to watch for.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.