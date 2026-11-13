Stagecoach has some very special dogs waiting for the right people to notice them. Each one has a different personality and needs, but all are hoping for a safe, loving home.

Breed: Dachshund / Brittany mix

Dachshund / Brittany mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Color: White/Black

White/Black Shelter: Wylie Animal Rescue Foundation

Contact: (775) 846-3773

Shadow is a very playful, energetic fellow who loves to turn almost anything into a toy. His foster family says he is “overly dog friendly” and will try to get dogs of any size to play with him. He’s not your typical mellow lap dog — he has big feelings and doesn’t like being told no, so he’ll need an adopter who understands dog behavior and can set clear, kind boundaries.

Shadow is best suited for a home that:

Can give him structure, training, and exercise

Has people who are dog-savvy and patient

May have another friendly dog who enjoys play

If you’re looking for a smart, spirited dog to keep you on your toes, Shadow might be your match.

👉 Meet Shadow and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Color: Cream/Black

Cream/Black Adoption Fee: $150

Shelter: Wylie Animal Rescue Foundation

Contact: (775) 846-3773

Harley is an adult pittie mix looking for a fresh start. While her full personality details aren’t listed, her breed mix often does well with active families who enjoy walks, playtime, and cuddle breaks. The $150 adoption fee typically helps cover basic care such as vaccinations and spay/neuter (confirm details with the rescue).

If you’ve been thinking about opening your home to a blocky-headed sweetheart, Harley could be the one.

👉 Meet Harley and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Husky / American Pit Bull Terrier mix

Husky / American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Color: White

White Shelter: Wylie Animal Rescue Foundation

Contact: (775) 846-3773

Mystic is a beautiful white Husky mix with a gentle soul. She can be shy at first, especially with new people, but once she feels safe, her sweet personality starts to shine. She’s looking for a patient family who will give her time to settle in and build confidence.

Mystic does best with:

A calm, understanding home

People willing to go slow and let her warm up

A routine that helps her feel secure

If you’re the kind of person who doesn’t mind taking things at Mystic’s pace, you may be rewarded with a very special bond.

👉 Meet Mystic and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Stagecoach, NV, please consider calling Wylie Animal Rescue Foundation at (775) 846-3773 to ask about Shadow, Harley, or Mystic, or to schedule a meet-and-greet. Sharing this post with friends and neighbors can also help these dogs find their forever homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.