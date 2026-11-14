Stafford has some solid transportation and hands-on mechanic roles right now, with good pay and room to grow. If you like working with vehicles and staying active, these are worth a look.

Employer: Valvoline Instant Oil Change (Henley Companies)

Valvoline Instant Oil Change (Henley Companies) Location: Stafford, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.75/hour

Entry-level friendly role where you’ll do oil changes, fluid checks, tire rotations, and basic inspections. Paid training, no experience needed, no late evenings (most locations close by 7pm), benefits, tuition help, and 50% off services for up to two vehicles.

Employer: EquipmentShare

EquipmentShare Location: Based in Stafford, VA – travels in VA & MD

Type: Full-time, traveling field role

Pay range: Tech I: $22–$30/hr | Tech II: $27–$35/hr | Tech III: $32–$40/hr | Tech IV: $37–$45/hr

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 7:00 AM–5:00 PM, overtime after 40 hrs

Bonus: $2,000 sign-on bonus

Work on a newer fleet of heavy equipment and aerial lifts, handling mechanical, electrical, hydraulic, and diesel repairs. Includes year-round OEM training, full medical/dental/vision, PTO + holidays, 401(k) with match, tool/boot reimbursement, gym stipend, and paid volunteer time. Must have tools, strong mechanical skills, and a valid driver’s license.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—employers update openings all the time.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.