Stafford’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with hospitals and clinics adding staff across shifts and experience levels. If you’re looking to get into care or level up your career, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Ensemble Health Partners

Ensemble Health Partners Location: Stafford Hospital, Stafford, VA (onsite)

(onsite) Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.00 – $18.15/hour

This is an entry-level front desk/admitting role in the hospital, perfect if you have customer service experience and want to break into healthcare. Comes with bonus incentives, paid certifications, tuition reimbursement, and full benefits, plus clear paths for career advancement.

Employer: Mary Washington Healthcare

Location: Stafford, VA

Type: Part-time, Nights

Pay Range: $35.77 – $62.11/hour

Advanced RT role caring for multiple patient populations, including critical care areas at Stafford Hospital. Great fit if you’re a licensed Respiratory Care Practitioner with at least 1 year of experience and want strong hourly pay plus the backing of a large health system.

Employer: KidMed Urgent Care

Location: Stafford, VA

Type: Full-time, In-person

Pay: $18.50 – $23.50/hour

Hands-on role in a fast-paced pediatric urgent care, supporting providers with vitals, lab work, and room turnover. Ideal if you’re starting a healthcare career, have BLS, and want tuition reimbursement, health benefits, and 401(k) matching while working with kids.

Employer: Mary Washington Healthcare

Location: Stafford, VA

Type: Full-time, Day shift

Pay Range: $44.64 – $59.25/hour (depending on degree/experience)

OR RN role for nurses with at least 1 year of OR experience and a Virginia (or compact) RN license. You’ll work in a team-focused surgical environment, with strong pay and the chance to be involved in quality and improvement projects.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings and details on their sites.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.