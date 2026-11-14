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Stafford
🏥 Stafford, VA Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings Right Now
13 days ago
Stafford’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with hospitals and clinics adding staff across shifts and experience levels. If you’re looking to get into care or level up your career, these local roles are worth a look.
Patient Access Associate Specialist – Full Time
- Employer: Ensemble Health Partners
- Location: Stafford Hospital, Stafford, VA (onsite)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $17.00 – $18.15/hour
This is an entry-level front desk/admitting role in the hospital, perfect if you have customer service experience and want to break into healthcare. Comes with bonus incentives, paid certifications, tuition reimbursement, and full benefits, plus clear paths for career advancement.
Respiratory Therapist II – Part Time, Nights
- Employer: Mary Washington Healthcare
- Location: Stafford, VA
- Type: Part-time, Nights
- Pay Range: $35.77 – $62.11/hour
Advanced RT role caring for multiple patient populations, including critical care areas at Stafford Hospital. Great fit if you’re a licensed Respiratory Care Practitioner with at least 1 year of experience and want strong hourly pay plus the backing of a large health system.
Patient Care Technician – Pediatric Urgent Care
- Employer: KidMed Urgent Care
- Location: Stafford, VA
- Type: Full-time, In-person
- Pay: $18.50 – $23.50/hour
Hands-on role in a fast-paced pediatric urgent care, supporting providers with vitals, lab work, and room turnover. Ideal if you’re starting a healthcare career, have BLS, and want tuition reimbursement, health benefits, and 401(k) matching while working with kids.
Registered Nurse (RN) – Operating Room, Full Time, Days
- Employer: Mary Washington Healthcare
- Location: Stafford, VA
- Type: Full-time, Day shift
- Pay Range: $44.64 – $59.25/hour (depending on degree/experience)
OR RN role for nurses with at least 1 year of OR experience and a Virginia (or compact) RN license. You’ll work in a team-focused surgical environment, with strong pay and the chance to be involved in quality and improvement projects.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings and details on their sites.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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