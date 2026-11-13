Stafford’s defense and logistics scene is busy right now, especially for folks with DoD and Marine Corps experience. If you have a Secret clearance and a logistics background, this is a strong moment to look around.

Employer: UICGS / Bowhead Family of Companies

UICGS / Location: Stafford, VA

Type: Contract

Salary: $80,000–$90,000/year

Lead government property management for a Marine Corps support contract, handling policy, audits, inventory, and disposal of government assets. Best fit if you know FAR 52.245-1, have DoD/USMC logistics experience, and can maintain a Secret clearance.

Employer: Kalman & Company, Inc.

Location: Stafford, VA (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $90,000–$120,000/year

High-level logistics role supporting DoD clients, with hybrid work (2–3 days on-site) and a flexible schedule. You’ll handle acquisition support, technical manuals, life-cycle logistics, and data/briefings—ideal for someone with 10+ years’ DoD logistics and an active Secret clearance.

Employer: Kalman & Company, Inc.

Location: Stafford, VA (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,000–$90,000/year

Similar mission to the senior role—supporting DoD logistics, manuals, cataloging, and life-cycle support—but aimed at folks with 5+ years’ experience. You still get hybrid work, a flexible schedule, and travel under 25%.

If one of these looks close, click through, check the full requirements, and get your resume tuned up while the market is hot.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.