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💻 Stafford, VA IT Openings with Multiple High-Paying Roles
Stafford’s tech scene is busy with defense and federal work right now, especially around Marine Corps and Navy programs. If you’ve got clearance and systems skills, this is a strong moment to look.
Test Engineer
- Employer: Archer (supporting MANTECH)
- Location: Stafford, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Support Marine Corps Systems Command testing efforts. You’ll handle requirements traceability, test plans, and analysis, and brief stakeholders on results. Needs a DoD Secret clearance, a Bachelor’s + 3 years (or extra experience instead of degree), and solid test engineering/documentation skills.
Solution Engineer / Solution Architect
- Employer: Entarian
- Location: Stafford, VA (on-site, one optional telework day; also hiring in North Charleston, SC)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: About $130,000 – $150,000/year
Architect secure “system-of-systems” solutions for Marine Corps Enterprise Network and NIWC Atlantic. This is a senior role with Top Secret/SCI eligibility, 14+ years IT/software experience (or 10 with a Master’s), and 10+ years in IT architecture/engineering for USMC/Naval/DoD environments. Strong SAFe, cybersecurity, and enterprise architecture background is key.
Live, Virtual, and Constructive Solutions Architect
- Employer: Booz Allen Hamilton
- Location: Stafford, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Projected range $112,800 – $257,000/year
Lead design and integration of complex Live, Virtual, and Constructive (LVC) training environments for Marine Corps and Navy clients. You’ll guide distributed training systems, oversee integration and cybersecurity, and advise senior leaders. Requires 8+ years with defense or training systems, Secret clearance, and a Bachelor’s in IT/engineering/computer science.
If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—many defense IT teams are growing and may have related roles.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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