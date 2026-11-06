🛒 Stafford, VA Customer Service Jobs With Multiple Openings

Stafford’s customer-facing jobs are busy right now—banks, retail, and equipment rental are all hiring. If you like helping people and staying active on the job, these are worth a look.

Employer: Truist

Truist Location: Stafford, VA (Aquia area)

Type: Full-time, regular (1st shift, Saturdays required)

(1st shift, Saturdays required) Salary: $45,760 – $51,750 base, plus potential incentive pay

Handle client transactions, open accounts, and help customers with digital banking while supporting sales and outreach calls. Good fit if you have cash-handling and customer service experience and want solid pay, strong benefits, and clear training and growth paths.

Employer: EquipmentShare

Location: Stafford, VA

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 7:00 AM–5:00 PM , overtime pay after 40 hours

Monday–Friday, , Salary: Not listed (competitive compensation noted)

Be the main contact for contractors renting equipment—answer calls, set up rentals, and build long-term customer relationships. Comes with full medical, dental, vision, PTO + holidays, 401(k) with match, gym stipend, monthly family dinner night, and room to grow in a fast-moving company.

Employer: Rappahannock Goodwill Industries

Location: Stafford, VA (Doc Stone store)

Type: Likely part-time or full-time retail (varied schedule; days, evenings, weekends, holidays)

Likely (varied schedule; days, evenings, weekends, holidays) Salary: Not listed (pay based on experience and skills)

Work the sales floor and donation area—run the register, help shoppers and donors, restock and tidy displays, and keep the store looking great. Good option if you want hands-on retail work, training, and a mission-driven employer that supports the local community.

If something here feels like a match, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.