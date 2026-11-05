📣 Stafford, VA Sales & Marketing Jobs with Multiple Openings

Stafford’s sales scene is busy right now, from tech proposals to car sales and construction rentals. If you like talking with people and closing deals, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Wilcore Technologies, Inc.

Wilcore Technologies, Inc. Location: Stafford, VA (fully remote role)

(fully remote role) Type: Full-time

Salary: $100,000 – $130,000/year

Write and lead federal proposal responses for a small but growing tech company serving government agencies. You’ll work closely with engineers and product teams, turn complex IT ideas into clear, persuasive content, and enjoy remote work, flexible PTO, and a 401(k) match.

Employer: EquipmentShare

Location: Stafford, VA

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 7:00 AM–5:00 PM, overtime after 40 hours

Front-line sales and customer service role helping contractors get the right equipment at the right time. You’ll handle inbound leads, build relationships with local construction companies, and get perks like full medical/vision/dental, PTO, 401(k) with match, and monthly family dinner nights.

Employer: Pohanka Nissan of Stafford

Location: Stafford, VA (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Salary: $60,000 – $90,000/year (performance-based)

Help customers find the right new or pre-owned Nissan, from first greeting to final paperwork. This role offers paid training, high earning potential, benefits, and advancement within a well-known local dealership group.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—employers update openings all the time.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.