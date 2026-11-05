💻 Stafford, VA IT Jobs: Multiple Roles from Helpdesk to Architect

Stafford’s tech scene is busy right now, with roles supporting schools, federal work, and the Marine Corps. If you’re in IT and live nearby, these are worth a look.

Employer: Wilcore Technologies, Inc.

Wilcore Technologies, Inc. Location: Stafford, VA (supporting Department of Veterans Affairs)

(supporting Department of Veterans Affairs) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Build modern web apps that support mission-critical VA projects. You’ll work across the stack (JavaScript, Python, React, Ruby on Rails, REST APIs, Azure) in an Agile team, with a focus on accessibility, security, and CI/CD. US citizenship and ability to obtain a low-level security clearance are required.

Employer: Germanna Community College

Location: Stafford, VA (supports Stafford County Center & Fredericksburg Area Campus)

(supports Stafford County Center & Fredericksburg Area Campus) Type: Part-time

Salary: $25.29–$31.62 per hour (state benefits do not apply)

Hands-on IT support role covering computers, networks, and AV gear for evening and weekend classes and events. Good fit if you have helpdesk/customer service experience, CompTIA A+ (or similar), and can lift 50 lbs; you’ll handle tickets, imaging, patching, AV setup, and basic training for staff.

Employer: ManTech

Location: Stafford, VA (primarily remote; office 1–2x/month)

(primarily remote; office 1–2x/month) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support Marine Corps Systems Command with DoDAF 2.02 and Marine Corps–compliant enterprise architectures. You’ll use tools like Cameo/MagicDraw, work with UAF/SysML, and provide architecture guidance across multiple projects. Active DoD Secret clearance is required.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on tools, schedule, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.