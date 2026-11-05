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💻 Stafford, VA IT Jobs: Multiple Roles from Helpdesk to Architect
Stafford’s tech scene is busy right now, with roles supporting schools, federal work, and the Marine Corps. If you’re in IT and live nearby, these are worth a look.
Full-Stack Engineer
- Employer: Wilcore Technologies, Inc.
- Location: Stafford, VA (supporting Department of Veterans Affairs)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Build modern web apps that support mission-critical VA projects. You’ll work across the stack (JavaScript, Python, React, Ruby on Rails, REST APIs, Azure) in an Agile team, with a focus on accessibility, security, and CI/CD. US citizenship and ability to obtain a low-level security clearance are required.
Evening Support Technician
- Employer: Germanna Community College
- Location: Stafford, VA (supports Stafford County Center & Fredericksburg Area Campus)
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: $25.29–$31.62 per hour (state benefits do not apply)
Hands-on IT support role covering computers, networks, and AV gear for evening and weekend classes and events. Good fit if you have helpdesk/customer service experience, CompTIA A+ (or similar), and can lift 50 lbs; you’ll handle tickets, imaging, patching, AV setup, and basic training for staff.
Enterprise Architect – Mid Level
- Employer: ManTech
- Location: Stafford, VA (primarily remote; office 1–2x/month)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Support Marine Corps Systems Command with DoDAF 2.02 and Marine Corps–compliant enterprise architectures. You’ll use tools like Cameo/MagicDraw, work with UAF/SysML, and provide architecture guidance across multiple projects. Active DoD Secret clearance is required.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on tools, schedule, and growth paths.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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