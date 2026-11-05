🛒 Stafford, VA Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

Stafford’s customer world is busy right now—great if you like talking with people and keeping things organized. Here are a few solid local options worth a look.

Employer: Hilldrup

Hilldrup Location: Stafford, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll be the first point of contact for people planning a move, handling calls and web inquiries, and booking appointments for the Residential Sales Team. Good fit if you’re organized, friendly on the phone, and comfortable with email, spreadsheets, and scheduling tools.

Also listed here (same role, same employer): Indeed posting

Employer: Advance Auto Parts

Location: Stafford, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.15–$19.08 per hour (good faith estimate)

Professional-level retail role helping DIY customers with auto parts, troubleshooting, and small services like battery and wiper installs. Great if you have 3–5 years of auto parts experience, like solving problems, and don’t mind flexible hours (days, evenings, weekends).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—you’ll often see related openings from the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.