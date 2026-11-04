🛒 Stafford, VA Retail Jobs With Multiple Growth Paths

Stafford’s retail scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you want to work the sales floor or step into leadership. Here are a few strong picks hiring locally.

Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. Location: Stafford, VA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $15.50 – $16.15 per hour

Help customers with home improvement projects, from finding products to loading carts and mixing paint. Good fit if you like staying active, talking with people, and want benefits even as a part-timer (health options, 401(k) with match, tuition help, and a 10% associate discount).

Employer: ALDI

Location: Stafford, VA

Type: Full-time (about 45 hrs/week)

Pay: $31.75 per hour as trainee

Estimated Year 1 Store Manager Earnings: $90,500 – $106,000 (salary + bonus, varies by location)

Hands-on leadership role where you learn to run your own ALDI store—leading the team, handling schedules, and jumping in on stocking and customer service. Strong pick if you want fast-track retail management training with clear pay growth.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #2438

Location: 217 Garrisonville Rd, Stafford, VA 22554

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.50 – $32.50 per hour, plus possible $0.35–$3.00/hr premiums and performance incentives

Lead the fresh foods area, keeping meat and produce stocked, safe, and looking good all day. Comes with big-box benefits like health coverage, 401(k) with stock options, paid time off, and Walmart-paid education through Live Better U.

If something looks good, apply soon and keep your resume handy—Stafford stores are moving fast on hiring right now.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.